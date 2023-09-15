The choir leads those present in the singing of psalms, canticles, and hymns by candlelight. This of liturgy lasts approximately 40 minutes.
On Sunday, September 17th at 5 p.m. the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help will celebrate Vespers.
The Very Reverend Richard D. Stansberry will officiate and the Cathedral Choir will sing under the direction of Nolan Patrick Reilly, Organist and Director of Music.
Our Lady's is located at 3214 North Lake, Oklahoma City, 73118
A reception will follow in Monsignor Connor Center, north of the Church.
All are welcome to attend Vespers, you need not be Catholic.
About The Music
Office Hymn
The Day Thou Gavest, Lord, is Ended
ST. CLEMENT, arr. Colin Mawby
Psalmody
Psalm 110 - C.H.H. Parry
Psalm 112 - T. Norris
Magnificat
Service in C - Charles Wood
Responses
Breviary Chants - arr. Nolan Reilly
Anthem
Expectans expectavi - Charles Wood
