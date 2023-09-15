Vespers
Vespers, or evening prayer, is a liturgy where the people of God give thinks for the day that is ending and pray for peace during the night that is to come.

The choir leads those present in the singing of psalms, canticles, and hymns by candlelight. This of liturgy lasts approximately 40 minutes.

On Sunday, September 17th at 5 p.m. the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help will celebrate Vespers.

The Very Reverend Richard D. Stansberry will officiate and the Cathedral Choir will sing under the direction of Nolan Patrick Reilly, Organist and Director of Music.

Our Lady's is located at 3214 North Lake, Oklahoma City, 73118

A reception will follow in Monsignor Connor Center, north of the Church.

All are welcome to attend Vespers, you need not be Catholic.

About The Music

Office Hymn

The Day Thou Gavest, Lord, is Ended

ST. CLEMENT, arr. Colin Mawby

Psalmody

Psalm 110 - C.H.H. Parry

Psalm 112 - T. Norris

Magnificat

Service in C - Charles Wood

Responses

Breviary Chants - arr. Nolan Reilly

Anthem

Expectans expectavi - Charles Wood

 
 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.