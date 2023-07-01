Oklahoma City –- U.S. Senator James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, on Friday (June 30) celebrated the Supreme Court decision in “303 Creative LLC v. Elenis” which affirms a Colorado business owner’s right to exercise her free speech.
In his statement, posted on his government website, the state's senior senator said:
“The Supreme Court once again affirmed that the government should never have the power to compel speech or threaten Americans with fines to force them to say things they disagree with. A diverse nation has diverse opinions that should be heard and respected. Compelling speech does not honor diversity. The Supreme Court firmly up held Americans’ First Amendment rights and ensured no one is forced to speak against their will or conscience.”
Background from Lankford:
Lankford and Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, led a bicameral amicus brief for this case.
(https://www.lankford.senate.gov/news/press-releases/lankford-cruz-colleagues-submit-amicus-brief-in-support-of-a-colorado-christian-business-owners-right-to-religious-liberty- )
The petitioner, Lorie Smith, runs the website design company 303 Creative and cannot provide custom services for same-sex weddings without violating her Christian faith.
Lankford's release continued, "Under the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA), however, she was compelled to not only provide these custom services, but she was also prevented from explaining her disagreement."
The Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the Colorado Civil Rights Commission that the state can compel Ms. Smith’s creative speech — a decision that was wrong and was rightly reversed by the Supreme Court.
This case is a follow-on to “Masterpiece Cakeshop”, for which Lankford also submitted an amicus brief and celebrated the victory for the case at the Supreme Court in 2018.
(https://www.lankford.senate.gov/news/press-releases/senator-lankford-applauds-supreme-court-masterpiece-cakeshop-ruling )
The case involved the shop’s owner, Jack Phillips, who argued that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission violated his constitutional rights by acting with hostility to his religious faith.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel selected this story for posting, and selected from online sources the photographs that accompany it.
