FILE- Authorities demolish the residence of activist Javed Ahmad they say has been constructed illegally in Prayagraj, India, Sunday, June 12, 2022. Protests have been erupting in many Indian cities to condemn the demolition of homes and businesses belonging to Muslims, in what critics call a growing pattern of “bulldozer justice” aimed at punishing activists from the minority group. Authorities said Ahmad was connected to Muslim religious protests that turned violent last Friday, sparked by derogatory remarks about Islam and the Prophet Muhammed.