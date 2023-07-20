July 19, 2023 -- I had the privilege of representing AIPAC at Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s address to a joint session of Congress, commemorating the 75th anniversary of Israel’s founding and reaffirming the importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship.
President Herzog was greeted with repeated standing ovations from the entire chamber. He thanked the senators and representatives for their ironclad bipartisan support for the U.S.-Israel relationship both “throughout history and at this critical moment in time.”
He also reaffirmed the strength of Israel’s democracy, declaring that “our democracy is strong and resilient. Israel has democracy in its DNA.”
In the seat of American democracy, President Herzog’s words powerfully reinforced the shared values that underpin the vital relationship between both countries.
It’s telling that Herzog’s father, Chaim, was the only other Israeli president to address Congress — clearly demonstrating that the bilateral relationship transcends any individual or moment in time. Both countries are stronger, safer and better together.
As Herzog declared, “When the United States is strong, Israel is stronger. And when Israel is strong, the United States is more secure.”
The Israeli president also discussed the threats Israel is confronting from Iran, and the importance of increased American leadership to confront these emerging threats.
In a powerful reminder of how the Abraham Accords have ushered in a new era in the Middle East, President Herzog spoke warmly about Israel’s ties with Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco, and looked ahead to the prospect of normalization with Saudi Arabia.
The inspirational speech and embrace of our ally Israel in Congress were in stark contrast to the anti-Israel hate conveyed by Rep. Pramila Jayapal who days earlier outrageously accused Israel of being a “racist state.” Several of her allies in Congress defended her and boycotted Herzog’s speech.
Meanwhile, the House Democratic leadership team made a powerful joint statement declaring unequivocally that “Israel is not a racist state,” and affirming that “our commitment to a safe and secure Israel as an invaluable partner, ally and beacon of democracy in the Middle East is ironclad.”
Forty-three other Democratic members released an additional joint statement, proudly declaring, “We will never allow anti-Zionist voices that embolden antisemitism to undermine and disrupt the strongly bipartisan consensus supporting the U.S.-Israel relationship that has existed for decades.”
And last night, 412 members — the overwhelming majority of House Democrats and Republicans — voted for a strong pro-Israel resolution to reaffirm America’s ties with Israel and decisively reject the notion that Israel is a racist or apartheid state.
Our work to keep Congress pro-Israel, and to promote pro-Israel policies in Congress, are essential to the long-term safety, security and well-being of the Jewish state and the United States.
As President Herzog said to Congress, “Today, dear friends, we are provided the opportunity to reaffirm and redefine the future of our relationship. Each of us here has a decisive role in the future we are building... To us, it is clear that America is irreplaceable to Israel, and Israel is irreplaceable to America. It is time to design the next stage of our evolving friendship and our growing partnership together."
Notes: This reflection is drawn directly from an email sent to The City Sentinel’s editor emeritus, Patrick B. McGuigan, transmitted the afternoon of Wednesday, July 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.