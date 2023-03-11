On March 9, 2023, a shooter attacked the Hamburg-Winterhude Kingdom Hall after the midweek meeting had concluded. Sadly, four brothers, two sisters, and a sister’s unborn child were killed in this shooting. Several other brothers and sisters were injured. Local elders are providing spiritual comfort to the family members and friends of those affected. We appreciate the courageous help provided by the police and emergency services.
Our prayers are with all those affected by the attack. We are confident that Jehovah, the God of peace, will continue to be a refuge and strength in this time of distress. — Psalm 9:9; 46:1; Philippians 4:9.
The information staff for Jehovah’s Witnesses provided these scriptural references:
* Jehovah will become a secure refuge for the oppressed,
A secure refuge in times of distress. (Psalm 9:9)
* God is our refuge and strength,
A help that is readily found in times of distress. (Psalm 46:1)
* The things that you learned as well as accepted and heard and saw in connection with me, practice these, and the God of peace will be with you. (Philippians 4:9)
For further news from Jehovah's Witnesses, visit: https://www.jw.org/en/news/jw/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.