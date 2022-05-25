FILE — Pope Francis, left, reaches to embrace Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill after signing a joint declaration at the Jose Marti International airport in Havana, Cuba o Feb. 12, 2016. Pope Francis has sent a protocol greeting to the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, wishing him prayers on a feast day, as the Vatican insists on maintaining cordial relations amid mounting criticism of its stance from within the Catholic hierarchy. The website of the Moscow Patriarchate published the brief letter of greetings Francis sent Patriarch Kirill on his name day Tuesday to mark the feast of St. Cyril, a saint important to both Catholics and Orthodox.