Paul Abner and Kevin Stitt
From left, Paul Abner of the group Oklahoma Faith Leaders with Governor Kevin Stitt, chief executive of the state of Oklahoma. 
 Facebook Photo.
 
Oklahoma City -- Paul Abner, speaking on behalf of Oklahoma Faith Leaders, praised the U.S. Supreme Court decision in the case of “Dobbs v. Jackson,” returning regulation of abortion of policy to the state level.
 
Oklahoma Faith Leaders is described as a coalition comprised of pastors representing "the Oklahoma Baptists, Oklahoma Catholics, Oklahoma Assemblies of God, New Horizons Conference International Pentecostal Holiness Church, Heartland District Church of God and the Northeast Oklahoma District Church of Nazarene."
 
In a statement sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, Abner said, the June 24 “life-affirming decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in the ‘Dobbs vs Jackson’ case delivers historic protections for the unborn by effectively overturning Roe vs Wade.
"Since that landmark case was determined in 1973, many have argued that it was wrongly decided and that there was no right to abortion in the U.S. Constitution.
"Those beliefs were confirmed ... by the U.S. Supreme Court, and we praise their decision."
 
As Abner pointed out, "Now, the question of abortion rights is returned to individual states. Thankfully, we, along with the Oklahoma legislature and Governor Kevin Stitt, have been preparing for this day. The legislature passed and Governor Stitt recently signed House Bill 4327, which bans abortion at conception, making Oklahoma an abortion-free state.”
 
Rev. Abner is, among other things, an advocate of parental choice in education and programs intended to assist efforts to raise up greater economic opportunities for Oklahomans facing economic and work-preparation challenges.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

