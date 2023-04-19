As the run rose in Oklahoma this morning, a message arrived from the Washington, D.C. office of Oklahoma's junior U.S. Senator.
Accompanied by a black and white graphic showing the reflecting pool at the Oklahoma City National Memorial, Mullin's statement pulled me back in time.
His message was short and to the point.
“Today, Oklahomans join together in remembering the 168 innocent victims of the Oklahoma City bombing and the loved ones they left behind 28 years ago,” said Senator Markwayne Mullin, R-Westville.
“May we continue to honor them, as well as the first responders and all those affected by this horrific act of terrorism. As we mourn this anniversary, we also reflect on the term coined on April 19, 1995: the Oklahoma Standard.
"We have shown the world that Oklahomans will always rally together to support one another and help their neighbors. From the ashes of tragedy, Oklahomans built a message of hope and love.”
Remembering the Day, and the Days after
The memories poured in again today, crowding out everything else.
Father Tom Boyer, in 1995 the pastor at Our Lady's Cathedral (my home parish) gave a homily at a special Mass as bodies were still being extracted from the rubble.
Father Tom, for whom I served at Masses as a high school boy (when he served at Old St. Joseph Cathedral) told the story (from that day's Scripture reading) about the encounter Saints Peter and John had at the Beautiful Gate in Jerusalem.
It was after they had each seen Jesus, risen from the dead.
The pair encountered a person who was lame -- "a man crippled from birth."
He asked them for alms, but Peter "looked intently at him, as did John, and said to him 'look at us."
Peter then told the man: "I have neither neither silver nor gold, but what I do have I give you: in the name of Jesus the Nazorean, rise and walk." (New American Bible Acts 3:6).
In his sermon, Rev. Boyer tied the homily to the story of Jesus, along the road to Emmaus with two disciples (Luke 24:13-35).
He described the two men walking with Jesus that day (as sunset neared). They did not recognize him until he sat down to eat with them along the way. Boyer's reflection:
"The victim of violence is victorious, and death does not have the last word. Sin, hatred, and violence are swept away by the victory of love."
Boyer referenced the Sacred Liturgy, for many of us the ultimate Memorial meal:
"We sit down tonight, and bid the Lord, our companion, to stay with us. To remain this city, to guide and protect us. To open our eyes to wonder of his glory. To lead us through this trial of darkness and suffering. To keep us free from the sin of hared, and heal us by the comfort of his presence."
In our parish, as in other communities of faith around the city that day, loved ones had been lost or injured. Boyer nudged us, gently:
"Into his hands, we place our loved ones, who like him have suffered in innocence. Like the disciples ... after his death, our faith is shaky and we are doubtful, but with confidence in the power of love, we rise above all fear and pray for those who cannot pray for themselves.
"Have mercy Lord, have mercy, is our prayer. Deliver us from evil. Into your hands we commend those who have died. Guide with your wisdom those who care for the injured, and by your tenderness harden not our hearts."
At the time, I labored as a writer (commentator and editorialist) for the state's largest newspaper.
As the days advanced, calls to the staff (including me) swelled.
"Faxes" came via machines at a time that social media was still a vision, not a reality.
The callers and faxers offered tenderness so the hearts of working journalists -- and all of -- might not be hardened.
Working late on Friday night, April 21, one last phone message came -- on my phone's tape machine -- as the sun set in Oklahoma City.
It was a friend from my Washington days, Clarence Thomas, at that time four years into his service on the Supreme Court.
His voice filled with sadness, he conveyed to me his prayers and sympathy for "all the people in Oklahoma City."
As the world looked in, those left behind here in my hometown would rise, and walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.