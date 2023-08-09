OKLAHOMA CITY – The Speaker of the House has approved an interim study by states Representatives Chris Banning, R-Bixby and Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, promoting classroom instruction “to examine God in the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the Pledge of Allegiance in Oklahoma public and private schools.”
"It is well-noted that our nation's founders were devoted to godly principles as they established a new system of government and way of life," McDugle said.
"They relied heavily on their relationship with the Lord, and yet there's been a move recently to remove God from the public forum. We want to have a robust discussion about the importance of acknowledging the Lord when discussing our nation's founding."
Banning said our country's biblical beliefs started being exhibited centuries ago to include the 1820 concept of the National Monument to the Forefathers.
"Our nation's founding documents and our Pledge of Allegiance has inspired generations of Americans in devotion to both their country and to God as their creator," Banning said.
"It's important that there is a set-aside space for faith in a school environment, if a student so chooses."
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill into law that added the words "under God" to the Pledge of Allegiance. Banning said the inclusion of 'God' in the Pledge of Allegiance reinforces our nation's commitment to its religious heritage, values, and the belief that our rights and freedoms are rooted in something greater than ourselves.
Banning and McDugle's study, IS23-003, was assigned to the House Common Education Committee.
Interim Studies were authorized to start as early as August 7 and must conclude by November 16.
