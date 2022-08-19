FILE - Monsignor Rolando Alvarez, bishop of Matagalpa, attends a press conference regarding the Roman Catholic Church's agreeing to act as "mediator and witness" in a national dialogue between members of civil society and the government in Managua, Nicaragua, May 3, 2018. Earlier this month Nicaragua shuttered seven radio stations belonging to the Catholic Church and launched an investigation into Alvarez, accusing him of inciting violent actors “to carry out acts of hate against the population.”