Newly Annotated Classic Inspires Hope, Peace, Unity Among Those of Different Faiths
Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
Los Angeles, California — Considered by many :one of the most profound books ever written," Norman Vincent Peale’s “The Power of Positive Thinking” put the self-help genre on the map when it was first published in 1952.
With practical messages paired with quotes from the Christian Bible, the book has sold over 24 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 42 languages.
In the newly annotated version, “The Power of Positive Thinking: Interfaith 21st Century Edition,” humanitarian and entrepreneur Hasan Abdullah Ismaik brings a unique perspective to Peale’s beloved work.
By annotating the book with complementary messages from the three Abrahamic religions — Judaism, Christianity, Islam — Ismaik enhances its practicality by revealing the connection between all faiths. In the aspirations of a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, "This new perspective lends a unifying message of peace and love for humanity in a challenging world."
Peale’s original work focuses on offering practical and workable techniques for living a successful life, with a biblical approach. Inspired by the commonalities between the essence of the Christian messages in the book and that of the Jewish and Muslim faiths, Ismaik thoughtfully complements the book’s Christian Bible passages with analogous quotes from the Quran, the Hebrew Bible and the modern Christian New Kings James Version Bible.
This interfaith edition aims to broaden the original book’s universal appeal, helping readers navigate through personal challenges while reminding them of the common ground shared between beliefs.
In the context of current world challenges, finding common ground is essential for peace in the world. The Power of Positive Thinking: Interfaith 21st Century Edition is deemed by its advocates "a timely contribution for today’s world, bridging the divide between differing political and religious beliefs. Ismaik’s re-envisioning of Peale’s classic work keeps intact its powerful messages while demonstrating the impact that positive thinking can have on seekers of any faith."
On his purpose for annotating The Power of Positive Thinking, Ismaik states, “This book is an open invitation to the followers of the three religions of our master Abraham to renew our understanding of life; find purpose in our presence in it; renounce, forgive, and forget its bitter grudges and deep divisions; and look to the future with confidence and reassurance. The unity of their teachings is stronger than the disunity that separates us.”
Note: Hasan Abdullah Ismaik is an Arab entrepreneur, writer, and thinker dedicated to spreading philosophical culture and developing Arab rational discourse. A Jordanian of Palestinian heritage who resides in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Ismaik chairs the investment firms Marya Group and First Capital Group Holding. His humanitarian interests include promoting harmony between the East and West; supporting religious discourse and tolerance; elevating the understanding of Islamic philosophy and heritage; working for international cooperation, conflict resolution and stability in the Middle East; and, especially, fostering the social and economic welfare of the young. In doing so, Ismaik seeks to achieve a spiritual rapprochement that strengthens the bonds of love and understanding between believers in the East and West.
Note: The Oklahoma City Sentinel content staff prepared this for website posting after receiving a press release from Dea Shandera-Hunter, a senior publicist with Ascot Media Group of Friendship, Texas.
