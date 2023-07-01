Oklahoma City -- The U.S. Supreme Court's final weeks in the 2022-23 term provoked a roller-coaster of emotions across the spectrum of American law.
For those who claim the words "conservative" or “constructionist” "liberal" or "Progressive" as descriptive of personal philosophy, there was plenty to applaud or decry as the Court moved toward its traditional late June finish.
Dominant commentary and news-framing voices in "mainstream" news organizations lean solidly toward the cultural Left these days, but there remains a persistent minority who long for a Madisonian jurisprudence, rather than the un-tethered philosophy that increasingly dominates the icons of American "media."
On the morning of June 30, a 6-3 majority of the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Colorado web-designer who (much like a baker from the Rocky Mountain State in a prior case) sought the Court's affirmation of a personal right to choose what a person does with private business time, energy and passion.
At issue was a state law requiring private businesses follow state law mandating that people who cling to traditional morality work, for example, on behalf of messages or products asserting recently asserted views of morality and propriety.
Writing for the majority, Justice Neil Gorsuch reflected, “Colorado seeks to force an individual to speak in ways that align with its views but defy her conscience about a matter of major significance.”
With attention to constitutional principles that do not always, to put it mildly, emerge from Gorsuch's reflections, he asserted, "“[A]s this Court has long held, the opportunity to think for ourselves and to express those thoughts freely is among our most cherished liberties and part of what keeps our Republic strong."
Passionately disputing the Gorsuch conclusion for the High Court, Justice Sonia Sotomayor declared, “Around the country, there has been a backlash to the movement for liberty and equality for gender and sexual minorities."
She insisted, “Today, the Court, for the first time in its history, grants a business open to the public a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class."
Gorsuch aptly replied, “It is difficult to read the dissent and conclude we are looking at the same case. Much of it focuses on the evolution of public accommodations laws, and the strides gay Americans have made towards securing equal justice.”
He insisted, "[N]o doubt, there is much to applaud here. But none of this answers the question we face today: Can a State force someone who provides her own expressive services to abandon her conscience and speak its preferred message instead?" (emphasis added)
To conclude otherwise, Gorsuch affirmed, would yield eternal nightmares for millions of Americans who engage in commerce.
“The government could require ‘an unwilling Muslim movie director to make a film with a Zionist message,’ or ‘an atheist muralist to accept a commission celebrating Evangelical zeal,’ so long as they would make films or murals for other members of the public with different message,” wrote Gorsuch.
“Equally, the government could force a male website designer married to another man to design websites for an organization that advocates against same-sex marriage.”
Jonathan Small of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs spoke for the majority of Oklahomans – if not a majority of in-state lawyers -- in a "staff report' from his organization, sent to The City Sentinel and other news organizations not long after the Court's ruling in "303 Creative LLC v. Elenis."
OCPA said the ruling has the laudable practical effect of preserving "citizens’ core right to religious liberty and free speech."
(https://www.ocpathink.org/post/press-release/ocpa-praises-supreme-court-ruling-favoring-religious-liberty )
Small believes, “The right to practice one’s religion is a foundational freedom granted in the U.S. Constitution, yet many special-interest groups have sought to use government power to force Christians to effectively endorse and promote activities they do not support.”
And so, “[Friday’s] ruling protects citizens from that type of coercion, ensuring the rights of all citizens, religious and non-religious alike, to live their lives in accordance with their deeply held religious beliefs.”
Victor in this “case or controversy” case is Lorie Smith, who opposed compelled speech in the form of website creations celebrating "homosexual weddings, saying that required her to endorse and promote something offensive to her as a Christian."
In simple language, a Supreme Court majority has reached what can fairly be described as an unremarkable conclusion, in light of the plain text of the Constitution, its amendments, and American traditions:
“The First Amendment prohibits Colorado from forcing a website designer to create expressive designs speaking messages with which the designer disagrees.”
Jon Small provided, in the OCPA report referenced above, a “Reader’s Digest” condensation of a vital ruling, words of comfort for those whose voices are often muted (for fear of cultural and/or professional "cancellation").
The court’s decision is this: “The First Amendment envisions the United States as a rich and complex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands.”
Indeed: “Colorado cannot deny that promise consistent with the First Amendment.”
Note: A member of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) and the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame, Patrick B. McGuigan is editor emeritus for The City Sentinel. He is the co-editor of several books, including "Crime and Punishment in Modern America," and the co-author (with Dawn M. Weyrich) of "Ninth Justice: The Fight for Bork."
