During my life, I have received numerous gifts and graces beyond accounting.
I have been so blessed, you would think it a difficult task to highlight one in particular as “the greatest.” You’d be mistaken. But the reason requires some context.
The story begins in the Nuba mountains of Sudan, in the community of Umm Serdiba, close to where Persecution Project is building a hospital for the victims of war, genocide, and religious persecution. I remember it was just a few days before Thanksgiving, and I was trying to finish my work so I could return home to my family.
A few months earlier, the Islamist government of Sudan had attacked the Nuba on four sides, hammering their villages with artillery, aerial bombardment, and an onslaught of soldiers and armored vehicles.
One of the nearby villages attacked was Karkari. Fighting was heavy, and although it was two miles from our position, I could hear the reports of artillery and small arms fire very clearly. The battle produced thousands of displaced families. Months later, Brad Phillips (founder of the Persecution Project) and I were back in the area to distribute emergency shelter tarps to the refugees of Karkari to use in covering the roofs of their hastily-built grass huts.
I approached one dwelling of a man surrounded by a small brood of children. I told him who I was and gave him a tarp. He shook my hand and expressed his gratitude to me and the people back in America who had not forgotten his people in their time of need.
I went on to the next hut, then the next, then the next. All afternoon we distributed tarps. Finally, returning back the way we came, I passed by the same man’s shelter, and I could see him waving at me to come see him again. I walked over and asked what I could do for him. He smiled and pointed a little ways away at a small figure walking towards us.
The figure was a girl about five years of age, half-starved, wearing only a tattered skirt. But that wasn’t the first thing I noticed. What caught my attention was the large bundle she carried on her head.
When she reached my position, she took the bundle off her head and presented it to me: a bunch of peanut plants. They came from the roof of her hut, where the family dried them and stored them away from animals.
I took the little bundle and asked her name. I was told it was Owida. I bent down and gave Owida a big kiss on the cheek, which made her laugh because my beard tickled her face. I then quickly walked away to hide my tears.
***
Have you ever received food from a starving child? If you have, then you will not wonder why I consider it to be the greatest gift I have ever received. I met Christ that day— face-to-face.
If the terrorists who destroyed Owida’s home and put her family to flight had witnessed the scene before me, they would have thrown down their arms immediately, for they would know they could never defeat such a people. For I tell you truly, Owida defeated me then and there.
Whatever pride I had in being an American, hailing from the “free world” and rushing in to save the day, it all turned to dust and ashes before this little girl, who showed more dignity, courage, and sacrifice than I have ever witnessed.
You see, I was giving out of my abundance, but Owida gave love, gratitude, and generosity out of her poverty. She gave much, much more.
I did make it home in time for Thanksgiving, and part of me felt guilty at the abundance around my table. But another part knew that nothing I enjoyed could compare with the feast I had received days earlier.
***
A year later, we were back in Umm Serdiba and visited a little church on Sunday. As a foreign guest, I was invited to sit in the front next to the elders.
As the service began, I watched a procession of singing children enter the building. One child in front carried a cross. She was a bit bigger and wearing a colorful dress, but I recognized her as the little girl in rags who had given me my greatest gift.
We smiled at each other, and fresh tears flowed, as her message was very clear. Owida was exhorting me to pick up my own cross…and follow her.
We all should. Happy Thanksgiving from the Persecution Project.
Note and Disclosure: Matt Chancey is a member of the Board of Directors for the Persecution Project (https://www.persecutionproject.org/). Since 1994, the project has assisted Christians facing persection in South Sudan. This grew to include a Safe Water project in 2009, the effort known as savethenuba.org to work on water borehole repairs, medical relilef, crisis relief items, and distribution of discipleship materials for local evangelistic efforts." Brad Phillips founded Persecution Project and continues to work for the group as President and a member of the Board. Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel supports the work of the Project, and adapted this essay from an email he received from Chancey. McGuigan and Brad Phillips have known each other since the 1980s.
