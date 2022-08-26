FILE - Built as Temple Emanu-El in 1891, the old synagogue stands on 515 Ewing St. in Helena, Mont., Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. The Jewish community in Montana’s state capital has reached its goal of being able to purchase the temple built in Helena 130 years ago to use as a community and cultural center for Jews in the state, the Montana Jewish Project announced Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.