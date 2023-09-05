Tulsa, Oklahoma - Pastors For Trump is set to create waves of inspiration by hosting the Ignite 2023 event, featuring speakers Lara Trump and Kash Patel. This event will take place on September 10th at Sheridan Church, situated at 7901 E. 41st Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Ignite 2023 isn't just an event; it's a powerful catalyst aimed at fueling the spirits of individuals who share a profound connection to both God and country. Starting at 6:00 PM, this electrifying occasion will feature speeches from dynamic personalities renowned for their steadfast dedication to faith, family values, and America. Entry to this remarkable event is absolutely free, ensuring that anyone who cares about their country and wants a faith-based evening can attend.
Lara Trump, celebrated for her unwavering advocacy of conservative principles and her role as a staunch supporter of American families, will grace the stage with her insights. Joining her is Kash Patel, a compelling voice in the realm of politics, who will provide valuable perspectives on the vital issues our country is facing while trying to preserve the bedrock values of our nation.
Pastors For Trump founder, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, will also share his vision, delivering a message that calls for unity, unwavering faith, and active participation in shaping the trajectory of the nation.
As the event draws to a close, attendees can opt to continue their meaningful engagement by attending the post-event dinner at 7:30 PM. This gathering promises vibrant discussions and an opportunity to connect with kindred spirits who share a passion for the themes highlighted during the event.
Pastors For Trump extends a heartfelt invitation to all to partake in an evening that promises to reignite fervor for faith and patriotism. Ignite 2023 is poised to be an exceptional affair that kindles the flames of unwavering devotion to both God and our beloved nation.
With ongoing developments, including continued indictments, this event takes on an added significance, providing a platform to discuss unwavering support for President Trump and his vision for the country. To secure a seat at this captivating event and to gain insights into the speakers' perspectives, please visit. Given the anticipated demand, prompt registration is recommended.
Event Details - Tickets here:
Date: September 10, 2023
Time: Event commences at 6:00 PM
Location: Sheridan Church, 7901 E. 41st Street, Tulsa, Okla
