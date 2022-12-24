Lankford, Senate Abraham Accords Caucus Celebrate First Caucus-Led Bill Signed into Law
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
Washington, D.C. -– Senator James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, on Friday (December 23) applauded that President Biden signed the annual defense bill, the Fiscal Year 2023 James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), into law.
The new law included provisions mirroring the DEFEND (Deterring Enemy Forces and Enabling National Defenses) Act, the first bill passed by the Senate Abraham Accords Caucus. It was introduced by Senator Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, and Cory Booker, D-New Jersey.
The DEFEND Act directs the Secretary of Defense to strategize with U.S. partners in the Middle East and establish an integrated air and missile defense architecture to combat the malign threat from Iran and its proxies.
“We cannot hope for peace; we must work to create peace. That is why the Abraham Accords are so essential to the future of the region, and this bill will make a significant step toward developing that strategic approach,” said Lankford.
“The passage of this bill also means that the U.S. Department of Defense will be able to work to strengthen integrated air and missile defense capabilities to protect people and infrastructure from the ongoing threats from Iran. We can and must be smart about the realities existing in the region from Iran, but we must also continue to integrate people and commerce in the region toward a goal of lasting peace.”
“Iran’s continued malign actions in the Middle East and around the world necessitate the DEFEND Act’s inclusion in the annual defense bill. Developing an integrated air and missile defense infrastructure in the Middle East will help secure the homeland, safeguard our service members, and defend our partners against the Iranian threat,” said Ernst.
“I’m incredibly proud this important bipartisan effort, spearheaded by the Abraham Accords Caucus, is now law. I look forward to our continued work to strengthen the historic Abraham Accords and combat Iran’s malign influence in the region.”
Senator Rosen commented, “It is critical that we continue to build upon the success of the Abraham Accords by working together with Israel and Arab partners to defend against air and missile threats from Iran and its terrorist proxies.
“With our bipartisan, bicameral DEFEND Act now signed into law as part of the national defense package, the United States and our allies will be better able to integrate capabilities and improve our collective security to defend against Iranian aggression.”
Momentum from the Trump-era accords -- which contributed to recognition of Israel by several of its Middle East neighbors -- has continued into the presidency of his successor.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/news/arab-us-top-diplomats-in-israel-as-mideast-dynamic-hifts/article_77d08a04-aea0-11ec-8ace-1b0cde16eb64.htm )
Since going to Washington as a member of the House, and subsequently as a Senator, Lankford has worked to support Israeli-U.S. ties. He has also led formal legislation to condemn anti-Semitism around the world, including in America.
Sens. Lankford and Rosen led a bi-partisan coalition in summer 2021 focused on ensuring "the physical secruity of Jewish institutions and organizations, including by requesting sufficient resources" for non-profit security grants.
(https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/us-senate-passes-a-resolution-condemning-the-recent-rise-of-antisemitism-671049)
For the new measure signed by President Biden -- incorporating the DEFEND provisions into new federal law – the companion legislation was introduced in the House of Representatives by U.S. Representatives Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Washington, Ann Wagner, R-Missouri, David Trone, D-Maryland, and Brad Schneider D-Illinois -- as well as House Armed Services Committee members Representatives Don Bacon, R-Nebraska, and Jimmy Panetta, D-California.
The DEFEND Act is supported by the ADL, AIPAC, AJC, American Jewish Congress, CUFI Action, FDD Action, Hadassah — the Women’s Zionist Organization of America, JFNA, JINSA, USIEA, and senior Middle East scholars at the Atlantic Council.
Note: Patrick B. McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report, which originated as a Dec. 23 press release posted on Lankford's U.S. Senate website.
