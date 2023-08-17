The Sooner Catholic newspaper in Oklahoma City reports the following:
"A St. Kateri Tekakwitha Honor Dance will be held Sept. 9 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 47943 Abbey Rd. in Konawa. Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m.; gourd dance 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.; supper 6 p.m.; and grand entry 7 p.m. Contact Esther Lowden at (405) 249-5246. Vendors can contact Kendra Lowden at (580) 399-0442; kendralowden@gmail.com ."
Saint Kateri (Katherine) was a Algonquin-Mohawk. Born in village of Ossernenon (modern New York) she became a Roman Catholic Christian at a young age. She lived from 1656 to April 17, 1680.
She died after much suffering and a series of illnesses. She was regarded as a saint even during her lifetime. Her face had become disfigured before her death – but miraculously her face returned to her youthful beauty soon after her death.
The event unfolds at Sacred Catholic Church, 47943 Abbey Road, Konawa (zip: 74849).
Vendor information, for those interested, can be obtained from Kendra Lowden, 580-399-0442.
The event begins with Mass at 2 p.m., a Gourd Dance from 3-5:30 p.m., Supper at 6 p.m. and Grand Entry at 7 p.m.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, using online material and the he August 13, 2023 edition of The Sooner Catholic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.