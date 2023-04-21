‘Kingdom to Capital Tour’ to arrive at Oklahoma Capitol building today, featuring minister Sean Feucht
Oklahoma City – The “Kingdom to Capital Tour” is coming to Oklahoma City this evening (Friday, April 21).
Missionary leader Sean Feucht plans, according to a press release, to address “recent tragedies: racist remarks from political leaders, gang shootings, and local library” violence across the United States.
Founder of “Hold the Line” after an unsuccessful run for elective office in 2020, Feucht is described in his website biography as a “missionary, musician, activist, author, and speaker. He married his high school sweetheart Kate, and together with their four children Keturah, Malachi, Ezra, and Zion, Sean travels the world sharing the life-changing power of the Gospel.”
Hold the Line describes its organizational mission as “To Inform, Educate, and Inspire the next generation of leaders to take a stand for what is right.” (Facebook Page)
In a cooperative effort with Turning Point USA Faith, Feucht will be a primary speaker at a5 p.m. Capitol South Plaza Oklahoma State Capitol, on North Lincoln Boulevard.
Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA, sent this reflection to The City Sentinel newspaper concerning the “Kingdom to Capital” Tours aiming to reach all 50 states over the next several months.
Kirk wrote, “The compassion and love expressed at each stop were truly heartwarming. In one such moment, thousands gathered in Nashville to pray for school shooting victims, as reported by The Post Millennial.”
His description continued, “In another incredible display of faith, hundreds flocked to the Missouri Capitol for a prayer concert. The News Tribune quoted a participant who said, "There's a movement happening in America right now, and it's a revival." The event was a testament to the power of worship and the unshakable bond of believers.”
According to a press release from Anthony Taylor, a media specialist working for Kirk in support of the Kingdom Tour, “Over 5,000 attended our Nashville stop after the school shooting to unite in prayer and worship for their city.”
Further, he said, “Nearly 1 million watched online, uniting thousands in prayer for their state and nation.” Taylor said the ongoing effort is “A vital story, showcasing hope and unity amid adversity.”
Feucht is well-known for his contemporary style Gospel Music, and for his growing policy activism over recent years.
He rose to wide national prominence for guiding “worship protests” opposing church closings and other restrictions on faith activities early in the COVID-19 Pandemic. He drew a wide supportive following for that work – and critical scrutiny came with wider coverage.
Feucht has been the subject of some negative news stories. Some journalists have magnified criticisms of left-leaning organizations characterizing the minister as a “Christian Nationalist.”
Breitbart, a conservative online news organization, reported earlier this year on vandalism aimed at a church that had hosted one of Feucht’s appearances, a New Year’s event in California.
(https://www.breitbart.com/crime/2023/01/03/queers-bash-back-leftists-vandalize-san-diego-church-hosting-new-years-eve-sean-feucht-worship-event/ )
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper (Oklahoma City) has reported widely on faith community and faith-inspired organizations for the past five decades.
