Oklahoma City -- After a three-year pandemic pause, one of the largest convention organizations in the world has once again chosen Oklahoma City to host its global three-day event, the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Convention.
The convention set for August 25-27 marks another step in a return to in-person worship and communication by the Witnesses.
Prior to 2019, summers in Oklahoma City were marked by Jehovah’s Witnesses filling hotels and restaurants as they attended their annual conventions at the Jim Norick Arena.
In 2020, the pandemic interrupted that tradition in the city when the Witnesses canceled their in-person events throughout the world and held their convention programs as virtual events in more than 500 languages.
The Witnesses brought that tradition back to Oklahoma City beginning in May of this year, when the group's first Norick-based convention since 2019 was held.
“Meeting virtually during the pandemic was a blessing. We were able to enjoy excellent teaching in the comfort of our homes with our immediate family,” said Matthew Fernandez, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses.
“However, nothing compares to being in person to enjoy the company of old friends and to make new ones. We are excited to be together in Oklahoma City for our "Exercise Patience"! Regional Convention, or as it is phrased in Spanish, our "Tengan Paciencia"! Asamblea Regional.”
Some 6,000 conventions are taking place worldwide as part of the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Convention series.
In the United States alone, more than 700 conventions are planned in 144 host cities.
From Friday through Sunday (August 25 to 27), six convention sessions will explore the quality of patience, highlighting its modern-day relevance through Scriptural examples.
A live baptism will be performed following the Saturday morning session and a prerecorded drama will be featured in two parts during the Saturday and Sunday afternoon sessions.
The City Sentinel's reporter was graciously received as he attended the Baptisms of new adherents to the beliefs of the Jehovah's Witnesess in May.
“As Christians, we have a strong desire to develop qualities like patience. Despite our best intentions, though, demonstrating patience in difficult times can be a challenge. This three-day convention will help us understand the true significance of patience and how to exercise it in our daily lives,” said Fernandez.
On Friday, From the inspiration of 1 Corinthians 13:4 (Love is patient), the first morning begins after 920 a.m. song and prayer, an address giving the reasons to exercise patience (drawing from James 5:& and Colossians Chapters 1 and 3).
A symposium conveys that truth that “There Is an Appointed Time for Everything” -- "Jehovah's view of Time (Ecclesiastes 3:1-8, 11) and themes of building friendship, spiritual growth, with reaching goals time for group singing and dramatic readings. The morning continues with the story of now King David "waited on Jehovah," and a focus on the treasures of patience.
Saturday's Convention theme will lift up the necessity to "Be Patient Toward All."
Sunday's wrap-up will include affirmation that “Jehovah is waiting patiently to show you favor” (Isaiah 30:18).
Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world for more than 100 years.
After resuming smaller in-person meetings and their public ministry during 2022, the summer of 2023 marks the first time they will gather at much larger regional events around the world since the lifting of pandemic restrictions.
For more information on the program or to find other convention locations and dates, please go to jw.org and navigate to the “About Us” tab. The convention is open to the public and no collection is taken.
Notes: Pat McGuigan has written hundreds of news articles and commentaries on communities of faith around the world, including the Jehovah’s Witnesses.
