Jackson Lahmeyer is bringing Sheridan Church ministry to Oklahoma City – and mulling ‘right place, right time’ for his possible future in politics
Oklahoma City -- Tulsa pastor Jackson Lahmeyer will expand his ministry to Oklahoma City with a Saturday, March 25 service at 2222 West Hefner Road.
In an interview with The City Sentinel, Lahmeyer described the “72-year journey” of Tulsa’s Sheridan Church, where is the fourth pastor. Such longevity is notable for a non-denominational, independent, charismatic, Bible-based congregation.
After an unsuccessful run for political office (see below), reflection and discernment and prayerful instinct led Lahmeyer and his associates to expand the ministry’s footprint to the capital city. He believes the launch comes at an appropriate time.
For years, he said, the Tulsa church has drawn large numbers to its Sunday online services, with many of those “family members” from the Oklahoma City area becoming formal members through consistent financial support for the ministry.
The new location has been home to a variety of ministries, but he responded to an inquiry and decided last fall to bring his pastoral work to central Oklahoma.
In addition to his years in ministry he has operated a small business and founded Sheridan Bible College. He and his wife Kendra (a co-pastor for the church) have five children.
According to a summary shared with this reporter, Lahmeyer “earned his M.A. in Theology from Oral Roberts College and previously served as the Oklahoma State Director of the late Billy Graham's Evangelistic Association, where he worked closely with the legendary pastor's son Franklin Graham. Founded in 1951, over 30 different churches and ministries have been birthed from Sheridan which include: Rhema Bible Training Center, Victory Church, Eastland Assembly of God and others.”
He and his colleagues will continue Sunday services in Tulsa, and plans tent-revivals in his home base this year. Information can be found online, here: (https://www.sheridan.church/ )
With the Saturday, March 25 service at p.m., he intends to “bring our culture” to Oklahoma’s largest metropolitan area.
A Resurrection Service celebrating Easter has been set for 5 p.m. on April 8.
Laymeyer’s s Oklahoma City aspirations were sketched in this summary his colleagues provided: "Our decision to open a new place of worship in Oklahoma City is not only about expanding the spiritual and real-world impacts of Sheridan Church, but to also demonstrate we understand the responsibility we have to provide Oklahomans with a space where they can enjoy the incredible opportunities for fellowship outside of our Tulsa campus. Jesus calls on us to always find ways to increase the biblical power that can be realized through the word of God.”
Kendra is from the city area, having attended both Oklahoma Christian University and the University of Central Oklahoma.
Politics – Past, Present and Future?
In 2021-22, Lahmeyer waged a long-shot campaign to unseat incumbent U.S. Senator James Lankford. He garnered the support of Roger Stone, a long-time Republican consultant and writer who had close ties to the Reagan Administration.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/townnews/politics/lahmeyer-plans-wednesday-june-1-tulsa-event-to-provide-new-momentum-for-senate-campaign/article_9bafd196-e136-11ec-8544-b7285f13d110.html )
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and General Michael Flynn – like Stone, passionate supporters of Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States – also supported Lahmeyer, making trips to Oklahoma and raising money for the underdog effort.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/townnews/politics/jackson-lahmeyer-files-his-candidacy-as-he-challenges-sen-lankford-in-republican-primary/article_9930bfde-c9a8-11ec-bfe3-9b6d1ce30704.html )
Late in the general election campaign, former President Trump threw his support to Lankford, without denigrating Lahmeyer (https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/former-president-trump-s-endorsement-boosts-james-lankford-s-lead-in-oklahoma-u-s-senate/article_da7587ea-5224-11ed-9e72-63759f979d5f.html ).
In that formal endorsement, Trump said the incumbent "ran a strong Campaign against highly credible opponents who fought hard but, ultimately, were unsuccessful."
Lahmeyer said defeat did not crush his spirit for possible elective office. He told The City Sentinel the campaign “made me want to stay in touch with Oklahoma City.”
This winter, he founded Pastors for Trump, described as “a nationwide coalition of Christian faith leaders that has garnered membership in all 50 states.”
The group will hold its first in-person meting on May 11 at the Trump Doral in Miami. Lahmeyer is supporting Sean Feucht’s “Hold the Line Tour,” set for an April 20 event in Oklahoma City.
A natural question arose in our telephone interview (held March 18 during a break from preparatory work in Oklahoma City): What about another run for elective office in Oklahoma?
Lahmeyer told The City Sentinel, “My wife is all for it.”
He said it will have to be the “right race, at the right time” -- and that he does not yet know when that time might be.
Patrick McGuigan
Recommended for you
