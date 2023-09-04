"Love is a sweet word but a sweeter deed. We can't always speak of it, for we have many things to do, and our different activities distract us, so that there is no opportunity for our tongue always to be speaking of love. But one can always keep what one cannot always speak about."
Even as many professing the Roman Catholic Faith dishonor Augustine of Hippo -- the great saint and philosopher whose appeal reaches across denominational lines – his words given above travel across time, into times of trouble.
Many seek the source of Love, where they Hope to encounter power, majesty and miracle.
But often Love requires understanding, patience, and forgiveness.
Augustine -- rather famously a profligate sinner whose slow motion conversion is legendary (recounted powerfully in his autobiography, ‘Confessio” (the Confessions) – might have written these words last week: “You have made us for yourself, O Lord, and our heart is restless until it rests in you.” Translation is a vital function for scholars, the better to instruct the future. Augustine’s “restless” line is sometimes translated: “[O]ur hearts are restless until they rest in you.”
Whether the words are directed at the single reader directly or at a general audience, they have the strength of truth.
Long before the Christian “Doctor of Grace” traveled from sinner to saint, a pair of Jewish Scriptural writers sought to pull the discerning heart into a context – a place where the heart could hear true Divine instruction.
The “minor” prophet Micah contemplated what life for his people would be like after the Babylonian Exile when the Hebrews returned, as promised, to their homeland.
After a narrative of criticisms sustained for several chapters, leavened with examples of God’s mercy, Micah took to a personal approach.
In his wondrous short work filled with memorable exhortations and condemnations, Micah writes (in the King James translation for chapter 6, verse 8): "He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the LORD require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?"
The New American Bible renders the translation thus: "You have been told, O mortal, what is good, and what the Lord requires of you: Only to do justice and to love goodness, and to walk humbly with your God.”
Surely the “O man” and “O mortal” are to be understood as messages to each one of us on this journey of life, seemingly fraught in these days with particular peril for our spiritual nature.
Another Jewish wise man, Elijah -- called as a prophet in his time of trouble -- fled in fear to Mount Horeb.
He heard there a question: "Why are you here?" He responded that of those who had been faithful, "I alone remain, and they seek to take my life."
Elijah was instructed to go the mouth of a cave on the mount.
At that place, "There was a strong and violent wind rending the mountains and crushing rocks before the Lord — but the Lord was not in the wind; after the wind, an earthquake — but the Lord was not in the earthquake; after the earthquake, fire — but the Lord was not in the fire; after the fire, a light silent sound." (New American Bible Revised)
Some translations of 1 Kings 19, render that as 'light silent sound' or "a still small voice" or even "a tiny whispering sound." Is the meaning changed in alternate translations, or are the differences actually unifying for understanding.
Enough for now. We cannot all travel to Augustine’s ancient study in North Africa, to Micah’s refuge for writing in the midst of tumult, to Elijah on the mountain of God. Yet still, we are searchers.
Faith, Hope, Love, Truth, Wisdom, Understanding, Forgiveness – these are indeed pearls of great price. At times they come with force and clarity.
Yet, over a lifetime I have come to believe that (most often) seeking these treasures requires the humility of silence, the better to hear a whisper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.