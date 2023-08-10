Because of the generous donations of our SALLT community, we are able to partner with organizations who diligently serve our city. “For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you clothed me, I was sick and you visited me, I was in prison and you came to me...“Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me” Matthew 25:35-40. Click on any of the images below to learn more about our partners and support them through prayer or donations.
The next Compassionate Care Groups Gathering's networking event on Thursday, August 17th from 8:30-10 a.m. will be at Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children. Anyone involved with providing compassion care services to central Oklahoma is invited to a time of relational and resource networking. It is a wonderful time of visiting and getting to know what is going on in our community.
Go here for more information, or to register:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/compassionate-care-groups-gathering-tickets-649894771757?aff=oddtdtcreator
"Unite OKC will hold a night of worship at Scissortail Park on September 17. Food trucks open at 5 p.m.
“Join on this powerful night of worship for CNOW's UNITE OKC Worship Night and be part of what we know will be an incredible moment for the body of Christ in our community!"
Prayer is one of the core values at SALLT and "we'd be honored to pray for you. Please reach out to us at the button and let our intercession team know how to pray for you or your loved ones!
To request prayer: https://www.sallt.com/prayer
Notes: SALLT mailing address: Salt and Light Leadership Training, P.O. Box 270084, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73137. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working from emails he receives regularly from SALLT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.