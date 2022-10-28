Celebration of the Bible will host "An Evening of Artistic Expression" on Friday, November 4, 7-8:30 p.m. at Frontline Church Downtown.
Frontline aims, in the words of it online profile at "transforming the hearts of the city from the heart of the city." Frontline is located "in the historic First Christian Church building in the Midtown District of downtown Oklahoma City."
Shiny Matthews will host the evening which will include artists Delanie Brewer, Kyle Dillingham, Kori Hall, Marcus Jackson, Ana Gabriela Sampedro, Jami Smith, Keith Fraizer and Kaleidoscope, Emily Thompson, and the Vietnamese Baptist Church Choir.
Joining them will be Bible Readers and presenters John Mark Hart, Armin Shayegan and Gloria Torres.
This is a free community gathering, but registration is requested here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebration-of-the-bible-2022-tickets-335865822717?aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_cid=8da3df7cfa&mc_eid=bafcb3ff00
The first celebration was in 2014 when Oklahoma City was named the Bible City of the Year by the National Bible Association.
This year again promises to be a unique evening of worship and corporate celebration exclusively focused on the Bible.
The evening is provided by Community Sponsors CEC, Eye to Eye Marriage, Kimray, SALLT, Spring Rain Ministries, Museum of the Bible, Bott Radio Network, House FM, and CBMC.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report, working from a press release circulated to news organizations and individuals distributed by Salt and Light Leadership Training (SALLT).
