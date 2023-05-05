The Biden administrations has formally backed down in a case involving St. Francis South hospital in Tulsa.
The Department of Health and Human Services informed Saint Francis Health system on Friday (May 5) that the Catholic-affiliated hospital may keep a sanctuary candle lit.
Lori Windham of the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty is telling national news organizations that HHS "has told Saint Francis that it can keep its living flame -- a sacred candle housed in the hospital chapels."
With words nearly identical to her previous comments, the reflected, "the government knew it was playing with fire." HHS, she said, has decided Saint Francis "can continue to serve God and its community, as it always has."
On Thursday, every other member of the Oklahoma congressional delegation supported U.S. Congressman Kevin Hern's letter denouncing the original HHS plan.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/news/oklahoma-congressional-delegation-blocks-federal-attempt-to-silence-religious-freedom-at-tulsa-hospital/article_ab66f226-eb59-11ed-a072-ab631eea55b1.html)
Earlier this week, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed into law Senate Bill 404, a broad protection for religious activity and expression that seemed to anticipate events, putting the state one step ahead of the HHS posse.
