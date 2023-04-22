After Oklahoma State Capitol event, “Kingdom to Capital” tour moves on to Texas and Kansas
Oklahoma City – Despite little advance news coverage (other than from The City Sentinel), the ‘Kingdom to Capital’ stop at Oklahoma’s state Capitol building drew a good crowd on Friday, April 21.
A press release from “Turning Point USA Faith” said, “More than 2,500 Oklahomans gathered in unity, prayer, and worship to not only remember the act of terrorism 28 years ago in Oklahoma City but also stand for Biblical truth regarding trans activism.”
Sean Feucht acted as worship pastor for the fervently Evangelical event.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/faith/kingdom-to-capital-tour-to-arrive-at-oklahoma-capitol-building-today-featuring-minister-sean-feucht/article_3c189128-e059-11ed-b258-035ae50937ff.html )
Founder of the “Let Us Worship” movement, Feucht tweeted out a photograph on his personal platform which showed dozens of people “receiving prayer on the Capitol steps.”
The imagery evoked memories of “altar calls” at Revivals in years past.
The event aimed to honor the memory of the community’s response to the April 19, 1995 bombing of the A.P. Murrah federal building in downtown Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt stopped by to speak briefly to the crowd.
The ongoing series of events on the tour, organizers assert, have drawn “thousands … in person, and over a million people online.” Attendees came together “in prayer and worship for their city.”
The entourage of musicians and staff quickly packed up after the Oklahoma stop -- to travel on to next two stops – Saturday, April 22 in Austin, Texas, and Sunday, April 23 in Topeka, Kansas.
The press agent for the tour told The City Sentinel the tour is becoming “A vital story, showcasing hope and unity amid adversity.”
Feucht has said the effort is focused on “recent tragedies: racist remarks from political leaders, gang shootings, and local library” violence across the United States.
After an unsuccessful run for elective office in 2020, Feucht started the “Hold the Line” and “Let us Worship” efforts, drawing national attention.
In his website biography, Feucht is described as a “missionary, musician, activist, author, and speaker. He married his high school sweetheart Kate, and together with their four children Keturah, Malachi, Ezra, and Zion, Sean travels the world sharing the life-changing power of the Gospel.”
Charlie Kirk's group, Turning Point USA, is providing practical and direct support for the Feucht-led tour. He described, in a note to The City Sentinel, earlier stops as filled and "compassion and love" and "truly heartwarming."
Days ago, in Nashville, Tennessee, an estimated 5,000 people "gathered ... to pray for school shooting victims," Kirk said.
Feucht rose to wide national prominence for guiding “worship protests” opposing church closings and other restrictions on faith activities early in the COVID-19 Pandemic. He has drawn a wide supportive following for that work, as well as critical scrutiny.
Feucht has been the subject of some negative news stories. Some journalists have magnified criticisms of left-leaning organizations characterizing the minister as a “Christian Nationalist.”
Breitbart, a conservative online news organization, reported early this year on vandalism aimed at a church that had hosted one of Feucht’s appearances, a New Year’s event in California.
(https://www.breitbart.com/crime/2023/01/03/queers-bash-back-leftists-vandalize-san-diego-church-hosting-new-years-eve-sean-feucht-worship-event/ )
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper (Oklahoma City) has reported widely on faith community and faith-inspired organizations for the past five decades
Tags
Patrick McGuigan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Doing the Dirty $6+ Billion Deed
- After Oklahoma State Capitol event, “Kingdom to Capital” tour moves on to Texas and Kansas
- Congressman Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma Pushes Back Against DHS Secretary Mayorkas For Ending Trump’s Border Wall and Wasting Taxpayer Dollars on Electric Vehicles. Missouri's Josh and Wisconsin's Ron agree
- First Friday set for May 5 at the Paseo
- Oklahoma court upholds Richard Glossip’s conviction, execution set for May 18
- Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon Looms at the end of April
- Earth Day 2023 in Oklahoma spawns several events in central area
- Exclusive Interview: OBU President Heath Thomas Says 'Miraculously there were no injuries'
Most Popular
Articles
- Owner of Wedding Dress Sought
- Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Tulsa's Judge Jim Huber to Court of Civil Appeals
- Drummond applauds Stitt's signature on Senate Bill 913 (commercial marijuana bonding)
- Governor Stitt, Congressman Brecheen and Senator Lankford raise up 'Oklahoma Standard' on Oklahoma City Bombing anniversary, in tribute to those lost and lives changed forever
- Congressman Kevin Hern of Oklahoma votes to end the pandemic, end vaccine mandate on healthcare workers
- Free trees available for Edmond residents at Edmond Farmer’s Market on April 22
- Tulsa School is rescuing kids - Column
- McCurtain County Sheriff Caught Discussing Killing Publisher of Local Paper
- Bank trip-related robbery of citizens rises
- Love's Travel Stops completes acquisition of EZ GO Convenience Stores
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.