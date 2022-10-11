It would seem the most religious, political, and moral issue facing mankind is the issue on abortion. The great dilemma.
In the political arena the abortion issue has been batted back and forth for years. This year, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the 1973 Roe vs Wade ruling, which had ruled the U.S. Constitution gives the right for women to choose to have an abortion.
With the Court's reversal each state can now decide what will be the law to govern abortions in that state.
So it continues to go on. The courts and politicians trying to make laws to govern what a women can and can not do if she becomes pregnant.
The medical arena has placed the length of time of the pregnancy that an abortion can be performed -- their belief being that until a certain length of time of the pregnancy there is legally no baby, it is only a fetus which outside of the mother's womb can not sustain its life.
In the religious arena, our Catholic Pope Francis position emphatically states, "Abortion is more than a problem -- abortion is homicide. Human life must be respected -- this principle is so clear." The Catholic Church believes life begins at the moment of conception.
Regardless of politics, laws, medical or religious ideas, abortion depends on the decision of the pregnant women. If a women is pregnant and believes she wants to have an abortion, no matter what anyone says she will find a way.
So, in the end the choice of life or death of the baby is in the hands of the woman who is pregnant.
I have heard some women express the idea, "This is my body I have a right to make a choice to give birth or have an abortion." In most cases, she also had the choice to have sex or not. If the choice is to have sex and she becomes pregnant because of that choice should the price for that act be the death of her unborn child?
In times when there is an act of rape and the woman becomes pregnant and is victimized in man's inhumanity -- even then there is the life of another human being to be considered.
Should the unborn child pay the price for this terrible act?
There is no easy answers to this complex abortion issue. As Catholic women we ask ourselves do we believe at conception there is a human life? From Luke 1:39-45: "In those days Mary went down to Judah. She entered the house of Zechariah greeting his wife Elizabeth. When Elizabeth heard the greeting of Mary the baby in her womb leaped." At that time the baby in Mary's womb was approximately two weeks old.
These babies are viable. Life is viable from the moments of conception.
We have free will and can make our own choices as to when we want to have intimacy and with whom, although there may be a time when that choice is taken from us. If pregnancy occurs, we as Catholic women turn to our Lord for answers if we are considering an abortion.
Through prayer we look into our heart. Do we believe in God and trust Him? Do we believe we are carrying a life entrusted to us by God? From Jeremiah 1:4-5: "Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you. I appointed you a prophet to the nation."
We as humans perform the act of intimacy, but pregnancy is an act of God. If through the act of intimacy pregnancy occurs is God's will that there be life. From Isaiah 49:1b: "The Lord called me from the womb, from the body of my mother He named my name."
As women of God we have been given a great importance. The greatest gift of grace. The opportunity to carry a child and give life. No matter the circumstances trust in the Lord. He will provide.
God Bless, Everyone -- Bette Kelley
Note: Bette Kelley lives in Oklahoma. This is her first essay for The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
ABORTION: The Great Dilemma -- a Catholic woman's perspective
- Bette Kelley
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Oklahoma City Council selects operator for MAPs4 Youth Centers
- ABORTION: The Great Dilemma -- a Catholic woman's perspective
- Senator Stephens comments on information provided during interim study on predatory birds and harm to livestock, property
- Women to graduate from Prison Fellowship program at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center
- Sunbeam awarded $75,000 grant to support tomorrow’s innovators
- Oklahoma needs grants for education deserts
- Oklahoma Interfaith Alliance to host annual dinner themed “All are Welcome” on Oct. 27
- State Representative Kevin Wallace remembers U.S. Representative Bill Brewster
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Shelley Zumwalt to serve as executive director of Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation
- Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signs small wave of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) bills, vetoes three
- Oklahoma State Senator Blake Stephens to host study Monday on impact of predatory and beneficial migratory bird policies on livestock
- Behenna's Brief After a client’s conviction in Big Red Dealerships case bothers U.S. Attorney
- At the Governor's Mansion, Kevin & Sarah Stitt will host 'Boots, Bandanas and Barbecue' benefit October 12
- Joy and Jena - Great actresses.... Opposing the "Evil Republicans" – Opinion
- On one year anniversary of Southern U.S. Border visit, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt calls out President Joe Biden for ignoring Border crisis
- Cirque du Soleil returns to Oklahoma City in February
- Stitt signs law preventing youth transgender surgeries
- The Call of Freedom – a Reflection
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.