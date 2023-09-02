The letter from Brian Shankman began with candor and truth:
"The year began with a surge of street-level attacks by Iranian-backed Palestinian terrorists, which included multiple shootings, car rammings, and stabbings. 35 Israelis have been killed in these attacks so far this year.
"In May, Israelis endured an onslaught of 1,468 rockets fired over five days by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza. Since 2021, terror groups in Gaza have deliberately fired more than 7,000 rockets at Israeli civilians, with the goal to injure and kill as many innocent people as possible.
"Israel also faced rocket attacks from the north and east. In April, terrorists fired 34 rockets from southern Lebanon into Israel. Days later, Iranian-backed forces in Syria fired six rockets, showing Iran’s strategy of using Syria as a new front against Israel. Then in June, terrorists in the northern West Bank fired two rockets at Israel — the first rocket fire from the West Bank in at least 18 years!"
Shankman is Chief Strategy Director for National Affairs at AIPAC.
I am dues-paying member and a life-long supporter of the Nation and People of Israel.
I am small annual donor to the work AIPAC does.
In his recent leter, Mr. Shankman wrote, "In July, the anti-Israel hate at the U.N. reached a new low when it published a report on children in armed conflict, saying it “welcomes letters received from Palestinian Islamic Jihad and from Hamas” — two designated terrorist groups."
"Amid these growing dangers, pro-Israel Americans like you ... our leaders on Capitol Hill to ensure that bipartisan support for Israel’s security remained strong.
Shankman thanked people like me for contributions which "helped us work with Congress to pass nearly $4 billion in security and missile defense funding for Israel.
"You also helped us urge bipartisan majorities in Congress to send a clear message to Iran that there will be severe consequences if it further advances its nuclear program, as well as back Israel’s inclusion in the U.S. Visa Waiver Program."
Israel and Taiwan (more later on the nation I call Free China) are the world's most constantly challenged free countries.
In an irony for the ages, Israel and Taiwan do not have particulary close relationships -- but hey, even my country (the United States) recognizes the Communist Chinese government rather than the government based in Taipei on the northern point of the Island Republic.
Both nations live in tough neighborhoods. Their elected governments and leaders are entitled to make decisions based on what they perceive and believe as in the best interest of their respective countries.
But I have this sense that in the increasingly confused and irrational dynamic of international affairs, every nation truly concerned for long-range peace must -- and soon -- join with every other such nation to enhance mutual security and protect the shared future for all of humanity.
I was glad to read Mr. Shankman's letter, which concluded: "[A]s Israel continues to face dangers on all fronts, and a small but vocal minority in America tries to jeopardize Israel’s safety by weakening the U.S.-Israel alliance, there is much more work to be done."
