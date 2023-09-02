In a press release sent to The City Sentinel (Oklahoma City), the U.S. Navy POW/MIA communications staff wrote recently:
"Ensign William Finnegan, born in Bessemer, Michigan, who died during the Dec. 7 attack on Pearl Harbor, will be buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, on Sept. 7.
Ensign Finnegan's family did not wish to speak with reporters, but Gene H. Hughes of Navy Personnel Command Public Affairs, shared a wealth of information about him, transmitted via the Navy Information office in Millington. Tennessee.
Born on April 18, 1897 in Bessemer, Michigan, William Finnegan enlisted in the U.S. Navy (at Chicago) on October 22, 1917. At the time of his death at Pearl Harbor, his residence was listed as San Diego, California.
Appointed an Ensign on November 18, 1941 (just days before he was killed), Finnegan was a Chief Radio Electrician before his final promotion.
The Navy said in biographic materials," Ensign is the junior commissioned officer rank in the United States Navy. As division officers, Ensigns were in charge of overseeing the work of a crew of seamen and petty officers in a specific division."
Previously, as a radio electrician, "Finnegan was required to qualify for the ratings of Radioman, Aviation Radioman, Radio Technician, Radarman, and Soundman."
For that era, the qualifications Finnegan possessed were technical in nature.
Sketching his duties Radioman: "Sent and received messages by code or radiophone. Used typewriters. Made minor adjustments and repairs to radio receivers and transmitters.'
As an aviation radioman, he "Operated radio transmission and [received] equipment of Naval aircraft. Maintained radio batteries. Enciphered and deciphered Navy code messages. Adjusted direction finders."
A radio tech "Maintained and repaired radio, radar, sound and other radio-type equipment." The job of radarman meant he "Stood radar watch and remained alert through long periods. Used and regulated radar equipment. Converted relative bearing to true bearing and read ranges. Read and plotted polar coordinates."
A soundman, "Operated special sound detection equipment, and interpreted sound characteristics of echoes."
Before his service on the U.S. Oklahoma, Ensign Finnegan has served on the U.S.S. Nevada (BB 36), U.S.S. Tennessee (BB 43), at the Naval Air Station in San Diego, U.S.S. Ranger (CV 4) Headquarters, 15th Naval District, USS Farquhar (D.D. 304), New York Navy Yard, Radio School (Cambridge, Massachusetts), and in Recruit Training, Great Lakes (Illinois).
Awards and Decorations for Finnegan included the Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal (2), American Defense Service Medal (Fleet Clasp), Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal (Bronze Star), World War II Victory Medal and American Campaign Medal.
Navy officials pointed out the listing above reflects "only those awards and citations present in the service member's Official Military Personnel File. Many records were destroyed in the attack and subsequent submergence and may not be complete."
As the process of identifying those who died continues, using modern foreign techniques, continues, The Navy has provided more and more details to journalists, historians and others.
They included a list of FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) and responses in recent transmissions.
The comments of Timothy M. Hunter, Director (Acting), Navy Casualty, are an example.
Some of the information he provided follows.
How many Sailors have been identified from the U,S.S. Oklahoma disinterment?
Prior to the 2015 disinterment, which marked the beginning of Project Oklahoma, 388 service members were unaccounted for. Since then, 356 have been individually identified.
Who makes identifications, and how?
Scientists at Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) labs in Joint Base Pearl Harbor#Hickam, Hawaii, and Offutt Air Force Base, Omaha, Nebraska, identify past-conflict Sailors.
Remains are identified using DNA reference samples from U.S.S. Oklahoma families; DoD now has more than 361 of required samples to support DNA analysis on Oklahoma remains as well as many medical and dental records from the Oklahoma service members.
What is the basic identification process?
The DNA profiling process begins with a sample of an individual’s DNA, typically called a “reference sample.” During Project Oklahoma, The Navy reached out to families via letters and phone calls requesting their participation in the Family Reference Sample Program in efforts to possibly make a positive match, and identify their loved one lost on the U.S.S. Oklahoma.
What is the Navy’s policy concerning family notification?
It is the policy of the Navy to notify the primary next of kin whenever there is a decision that impacts the remains of their family members.
What is the Navy’s notification process?
Once DPAA identifies a Sailor, the Navy Casualty Office makes the official notification to the Person Authorized to Direct Disposition (PADD). Following the notification a Navy Casualty case worker is assigned to the family to coordinate a formal briefing to discuss the identification, their wishes for disposition options.
A Casualty Assistance Calls Officer (CACO) and Navy Casualty case worker conduct a Family visit/briefing with the family via various methods (Virtual, telephonically or in-person) and explain all entitlements, processes and assist with the final disposition of the remains.
Background and facts on the U.S.S. Oklahoma
In 1911, Congress authorized two battleships -- the Nevada and the Oklahoma. “They were to be a modern symbol of the power of the United States,” Navy sources recount. The keel for the Oklahoma was laid at the New York Shipbuilding Company (Camden, N.J.), in October 1912. Both ships were the first to burn oil, instead of coal, as fuel.
These two battleships would be the first to burn oil as fuel instead of coal.
Commissioned on May 2, 1916, at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on May 2, 1916, Capt. Roger Welles was the first commander.
Although World War I was raging at the time of commissioning, the aspirations of the Navy were included in this statement: "That it was hoped that the Oklahoma might never become a mere instrument of destruction nor of strife, but a minister of peace and a guardian of rights and interests of mankind, protecting the weak against the strong."
Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Franklin D. Roosevelt attended the commissioning ceremony. Later, as president, he asked for and received a formal declaration of war on the Empire of Japan after the attack at Pearl Harbor in 1941.
Editor's Notes: McGuigan and Martin gratefully acknowledge the indispensable work of the U.S. Navy Information Service, and all the Navy personnel quoted or otherwise noted above. Navy Office of Community Outreach (NAVCO), 5722 Integrity Drive, Bldg 456-3, Millington, TN 38054-5045 United States. Specifically, Ms. Ashley B. Craig transmitted the wide range of sources (and more) featured in this story.
