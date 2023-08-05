On Saturday Morning, July 22, I checked my e-edition of the Tulsa World and there on the front page above the fold was a report about the Education Press Conference I attended. I eagerly started to read. Paragraph two noted “constant shouting” and “a large crowd” –- agreed.
The article quoted Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters’ opening. He may well have said what appeared in the paper. I can’t be sure because, although I was only 15 feet away from the podium to the southeast, I could not hear him over the shouting of the 15 plus protesters.
The World reporters wrote that Walters said, “I want to thank E’Lena Ashley for her stand for religious freedom. There is no [finer] example today that religious liberty is under assault than what’s happening here in Tulsa Public Schools.” Walters said this over constant shouting from the large crowd that assembled for the 3 p.m. press conference. “You have a school board member who uses her freedom of expression to say a prayer, and what do you see? You see the radical left who want to shout her down.”
In paragraph four, the World news story said the press conference “appeared to draw an equal number of protesters and supporters”. I paused and wondered if the reporters were writing about a different press conference. For the record, the ratio of protesters to supporters was more like 3 to 1 in favor of polite supporters.
In the next line I read that the protesters and supporters alternately shouted over each other for the about 20-minute press conference. OK, we were at the same press conference.
My observations were that the protesters were generally abusive in shouting at the press conference presenters and sometimes at supporters.
In contrast the supporters were only shouting at the protesters -- yelling at them to STOP and correcting chants such as “Islam and Christianity are the same” which anyone who has ever studied both faiths know are dramatically different.
The number of supporters who shouted were fewer than the 15 plus protesters who shouted, carried signs and that obnoxious megaphone set on siren. The volume produced by the protesters far exceeded that produced by the supporters and often the speakers.
The protesters also had an air horn that sounded like a fire alarm and successfully drowned out the prayer that E’lena Ashley offered from the podium at the request of press conference organizers. Consider this again, protesters were obstructing prayer without respect for the supporters’ right to speak.
I recognized a number of the protesters as among the people who regularly attend the school board meetings to proclaim different notions of what would be good for Tulsa Public Schools. I spoke to one of the protesters who did not shout or disrupt proceedings. I thanked her for her civility and noted that we can disagree and still be civil with each other. She smiled and agreed.
I saw one new person among the protesters. New in the sense that I do not recall seeing her at school board meetings. She was remarkable in that she dominated the shouting (not the megaphone). After each of her shouted protests, she broadly grinned and/or laughed with pleasure. If protesting were her job, she would be a “cheerful worker.” Are all trained Marxist/Fascist that gleeful when restricting the freedom of others?
Our newest school board member, Diamond Marshall, District 2, stood among the protesters in the front. Just feet away from me. To her credit, I never saw or heard her trying to disrupt the press conference.
The newspaper article did correctly mention the number of letters (almost 2,000) in support of E’lena Ashley’s school graduation prayer. They were intended to be given to Tulsa Public School Superintendent Gist.
Bottom line on the newspaper article. It appeared to be trying to make the supporters and protesters appear the same in both number and behavior.
My observations do not concur.
My thoughts and suggestions for freedom loving citizens:
At every press conference, a powerful speaker system is needed that allows presenters to be heard.
If we are trying to change minds, we need to speak with each other person to person -- listening more than we speak. I note that shouting and arguing only makes each party more entrenched in the view they already hold. THAT is a waste of time!
Why have a press conference for media who spend more space writing against the organizers than covering topics of the gathering?
If an article appears on the front page as news, it should be as factual as possible and devoid of misrepresentation. Opinion pieces are certainly part of a newspaper, but they are not front page news.
I’m glad there are conservative journalists (writers, reporters, editors, broadcasters, and publishers) willing to balance the left.
Editor’s Note: Phillips covers education issues for City Sentinel-Tulsa. Her analysis, which appeared in the August 2023 print edition there, is re-posted here with permission.
