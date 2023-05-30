Oklahoma City -- Max is six years old and is in kindergarten at John Rex Charter Elementary. He’s so excited about the upcoming school sports expo.
Max can’t wait to see what sports he can join with his friends! He thinks he might like to play soccer like his older brothers.
His parents exchange hesitant glances. Will there be a program for Max?
When Max’s friends from his kindergarten class go to the park, he hustles to keep up.
When they’re asked to stand up to sing at the school performance, Max remains seated. And when Max’s friends join soccer, his parents take him to the science or history museum.
Max was born with Spina Bifida and uses a walker to assist with his ambulatory disabilities.
There are very few places for Max to go in Oklahoma City to learn athletic skills and to experience the joy of playing sports like his more able-bodied friends.
Max’s mom, Audra, toured Santa Fe Family Life Center (“SFFLC”) in November of 2022, and she was immediately drawn to SFFLC’s mission of providing adaptive sports for individuals with physical disabilities.
In fact, SFFLC is the only facility in Central Oklahoma that prioritizes providing a fully accessible fitness facility for adults and children to stay healthy and engage in adaptive sports.
Audra left behind with the SFFLC staff “wheelie chairs,” the Hot Wheels wheelchair toy inspired by wheelchair stunt-man Aaron Fotheringsham to commemorate a new partnership.
A few weeks later, Audra brought Max to Santa Fe for “Push Club,” a free weekly wellness and fitness program for individuals with disabilities to bring together the physical and social aspects of staying healthy.
Johnnie, a 40 year old Paralympic athlete who also trains at “Push” wasn’t there that night, but can you imagine the challenge the Push Club coach would have had integrating Max and Johnnie in one class?
That night, seeing the joy on Max’s face and realizing the gap in programs, SFFLC committed to creating and funding “Wheelie Club” – Push Club for kids with physical disabilities.
“Wheelie Club” is a games-based program that provides a fun engaging space for kids of all abilities to learn athletic skill building, build life-long healthy habits, and find community and friendship.
‘Wheelie Club’ is unique because it’s designed for kids with physical and intellectual disabilities to play, learn, and grow alongside their more able-bodied friends.
Sport wheelchairs are available for all who need them.
For more information or to register, email Trey Norris, Program Coordinator, at trey.norris@sfflc.com.
Wheelie Club will meet at SFFLC on Sundays from 4-5:30 p.m. -- free and open to all children of all ages.
Note: The Santa Fe Family Life Center is located at 6401 N. Santa Fe Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK 73118. For information on the range of programs at SFFLC -- where the mission is " is to improve the health of Oklahomans by providing sports and fitness programs for all abilities" -- visit https://sfflc.com/ . This Sunday, June 4 will be a kick off pool party for the Wheelie Club, followed by a six week session of adaptive basketball.
