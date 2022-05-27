Lieutenant Wayland Cubit will join the Oklahoma City Public Schools District on July 1 as Director of Security.
Lt. Cubit studied Criminal Justice Administration at the University of Oklahoma, Police Science at Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City, and Family Studies & Gerontology at Southern Nazarene University.
Lt. Cubit has served as a patrol officer, a gang intervention and research specialist and has a passion for working with at-risk youth. He established the OCPD F.A.C.T. Unit (Family Awareness and Community Teamwork), which is a youth outreach program that focuses on mentorship, building character and empowering at-risk youth.
This approach to policing ultimately reduced juvenile delinquency and involvement with the criminal justice system, while building trust between the Police Department and underserved communities.
The Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) staff welcomed Cubit in a news update sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, saying, “We are delighted that Lt. Cubit will join the district and bring his expertise to our Security team.”
In other news from the district, Ben Steffer will become Assistant Director of Security. He will continue to oversee campus guards and work closely with district's schools.
Ben has been with the school district for 7 years and was responsible for several large projects, including the installation of new security cameras district-wide, increased physical security of buildings, and improved security response across the district.
Steffer earned a Bachelor of Management and Ethics degree from Mid-America Christian University and brings over 20 years of experience in security and law enforcement.
The local public school district announced three additional personnel moves:
Eddie Wright will step in to lead the Athletics Department as the District's Athletic Director after serving as the Associate Athletic Director for 1 year. Eddie has a diverse background in coaching at the collegiate, high school, and youth competitive levels. He served multiple positions over a 17 year career at Putnam City High School including: head soccer coach, assistant football coach, English teacher, leadership director, and athletic director. In 2013 he received the United States Soccer Federation Bob McNulty Award, and is a two-time 6A West All-State Coach selection. In 2015, he was named Putnam City High School Teacher of the Year as well as being a top 5 finalist for District Teacher of the Year.
Terry Long will take the role of Associate Athletic Director and join the district’s athletics team. Coach Long is a graduate of OKCPS, where he participated in basketball and won the first ever State Basketball Championship at Douglass High School. He received his bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and later earned a master’s degree in special education from University of Central Oklahoma. Terry has served OKCPS for more than 25 years in multiple capacities, including as a special education teacher, health teacher and assistant and head basketball coach, cross country and track coach. He led the Trojan basketball team to several state championships while being recognized with numerous Coach of the Year awards both at the local and national level. Most recently, he has served as an Administrative Intern at Wheeler Middle School.
And, Courtney Scott has been named the Executive Director of Communications and brings 14 years of school communications and public relations experience to this new role. Courtney served as the Director of Communications of OKCPS for four years and her team handles internal and external communications, media relations, social media, web content, graphic design and translation. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and a master’s degree from the University of Central Oklahoma.
