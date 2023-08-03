I am the executive director of Women’s Liberation Front (WoLF), a feminist non-profit fighting to restore, protect, and advance the rights of women and girls.
The state of Oklahoma is taking a historic step to protect women and girls, and not just those in Oklahoma. Women in prisons all over the country are being denied female-only correctional facilities, forced to serve their time in cells with men.
WoLF is suing to challenge California’s law, which has led to dozens of male sex offenders being transferred into the women’s prisons. It has led to the corruption of data, and it has led to sexual assault victims being told it they were harmed by a “female” penis.
Many states have been quietly following California’s model, usually adopted behind closed doors, based on ideology.
States can now look to Oklahoma to not only walk away from that kind of extreme policy, but also to stand up positively, affirmatively, for integrity in our legal system and equal protection under the laws.
The Women’s Bill of Rights is important because the differences between men and women are material, and women’s lives are materially impacted by whether the law recognizes our needs, experiences, and vulnerabilities that are specific to our sex.
We at WoLF thank you for being among the first states, and having the first governor in the U.S., to recognize that erasing sex in the law will only end up hurting women and girls. Our daughters, and all the daughters to come.
Editor's Note: Sharon Byrne participated in the August 1 Blue Room event at which Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed the 'Women's Bill of Rights' as an executive order. She provided her prepared remarks to Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel.
