Oklahoma City -- Scholarships for young Oklahomans facing hearing loss have been announced.
The awards were announced in a press release sent this week to The City Sentinel newspaper in Oklahoma City.
Braden Breshears is the son of Derek & Stacey Bresehears, Talala, Oklahoma.
Braden’s hearing loss journey began when he was born, and failed the newborn test 6 times.
His parents learned sign language and he even made up some of his own signs.
At the of twenty months, Braden received his first cochlear implant.
The second came a year later. He then began auditory and verbal speech therapy weekly until he started school full time.
Braden feels that his use of sign language helped him learn to talk more quickly.
School brought many new trials to Braden.
Back ground noise like the school bus, the cafeteria or gym were big challenges.
And, added to the hearing challenges was a low vision problem, presenting him with a double whammy.
Braden was described, in the press release, as a hard worker who stood up to his problems.
cLow vision means he can’t drive but that doesn’t slow him down.
Braden recently graduated from Northeast Tech and received a certificate in the Foundations of Construction program.
He is attending Connors State College and plans to pursue a degree in Agriculture with a focus on Equine studies. Braden says he is excited about college.
He has always been a hard worker and doesn't give up when faced with new challenges. Braden is excited about new opportunities and new knowledge.
The Central Oklahoma Chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America also awarded a scholarship to Twine Palmer of McAlester, Oklahoma.
Twine is also attending Connors State College in Warner, Oklahoma this fall of 2023.
Earning a scholarship and heading off to college sounds very fine but Twine didn’t start off that well, according to the press release.
At two years of age he was kicked by a horse. He faced many life threatening injuries.
Twine healed over the next two years, except for an "invisible" injury.
He was totally deaf in one ear, and 75% in the other.
Twine learned to adapt to the sounds after being fitted with hearing aids.
Twine adapted so well that upon graduation from Kiowa High School he had maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout his entire school career.
Twine even considers his hearing loss as a partial blessing because sometimes in sports he might play thru a referee’s foul whistle or the trash talk of opposing players.
He will be attending college on a baseball scholarship and will major in Sports Management or Agri-business.
Twine, the son of Dustin & Sherry Palmer, has overcome many adversities in life and believes that if one puts the effort into it you can come out on top.
He plans to be a good example to prove the fact that you can’t let your disabilities define you. He has not.
A third scholarship winner is Addie Mclemore from Durant, Oklahoma.
She is a 2023 recipient of the HLAA COC scholarship.
Miss Mclemore was a sophomore in high school when she discovered that her hearing was only 50%.
What a shock that she went 15 years with no idea there was a problem.
Addie’s parents, Kyle & Toni Mclemore, immediately had her fitted with bi-lateral hearing aids and she discovered that all sorts of things made noises; like a basketball when it bounced, the car or the air conditioner in a building when it cycled on and off. Addie’s grades improved over the next two years. She said that it is amazing how easy school is when you can hear.
Addie is a basketball player and has earned a partial scholarship to Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
After one game Addie had a young fan -- who also wears hearing aids -- tell her she wants to be “just like you.”
This helped nail down one of Addie’s goal -- to tell her story and to help encourage young girls to be all they can be.
Addie plans to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Health & Exercise Science and to become a Registered Nurse and work in Labor & Delivery.
The Hearing Loss Association of America Central Oklahoma Chapter is a 501(c)3 tax exempt organization. The chapter is run entirely by volunteers, with no paid positions.
The organization recently sponsored a showing of the Academy-Award winning film, CODA, at the Rodeo Cinema (2221 Exchange Avenue) in Oklahoma City. That event helped to highlight ways in which the motion picture industry is joining the effort to increase the number of theaters which are "user-friendly" for the hearing impaired.
HLAA, the national organization, “hopes to open the world of communication to people who have a hearing loss by providing information, education, support, and advocacy,” Ron Hendricks of the local group explained.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel contributed to this news story, adapting from a press release transmitted by Ron Hendricks, a volunteer with the Central Oklahoma Chapter of HLAA. Pat attended the Rodeo Cinema showing of the film CODA referenced in this story.
