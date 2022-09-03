Students attend the beginning of a new school year at the Limanowski High School in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The public schools in Poland are facing a shortage of teachers, a problem that is growing increasingly serious each year as people leave the profession over low wages and policies of a government which they fear does not value them. A teachers union and teachers say the situation threatens the education of the country's youth, though the government insists that they are exaggerating the scale of the problem.