The annual Tax-Free Weekend is coming the first weekend in August in time for students and their families to save money on back to school supplies and certain clothing before classes begin.
The state's tax holiday runs August 4-6 and people can buy any product in stores, online and through catalogues as long as it is an item that is tax exempt.
The Oklahoma Tax Commission says the items that qualify include any article of clothing or footwear designed to be worn on or about the body and the sales price is less than $100.
The holiday does not apply to specialty clothing, accessories or footwear designed for athletic activity or protective use or to the rental of clothing or footwear.
The weekend is a chance for people to save a lot of money on essentials associated with back to school.
