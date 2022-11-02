Oklahoma City -– State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister on Wednesday (November 2) announced the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) has launched a new online portal for schools and students, families and school communities that provides a quick, convenient method for reporting a wide array of issues including security threats.
According to a press release, with the new "Awareity” portal –- available on the sde.ok.gov homepage (look for the golden butterfly) –- reports can be submitted about what the agency described as "bullying/cyberbullying, child nutrition, civil rights, curriculum and instruction, fraud/embezzlement, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, legal concerns, professional standards/educator conduct, safety and security, school board complaints, data security and privacy, suicide/self-harm, sex discrimination or sexual harassment."
“We are very excited to provide a quick, simple and convenient way for people to share their concerns and help improve the school environment for all involved,” Hofmeister said.
“Community input and feedback is highly valued by school and district leaders as they make important decisions related to providing a safe, secure and healthy learning environment. This platform is a centralized, one-stop shop for reporting on these issues and ensuring accountability of taxpayer resources.”
