Tulsa, Oklahoma, August 24, 2023 -- On Wednesday, August 23, at a special 5:30 p.m. meeting of the Tulsa Public (TPS) School Board, Dr. Deborah Gist’s resignation as TPS Superintendent was accepted and Dr. Ebony Johnson was named Interim Superintendent.
The process took about four and one-half hours. It began with a crowd of about 250 people and ended with around fifty diehards as witnesses to this landmark event.
The key votes were cast publicly in the Cheryl Selman Room at the Charles C. Mason Education Service Center. The private debates between the seven board members were held on the second floor, room 200 C.
The board members apparently had a lot to talk about since the first executive session went on for close to an hour and a half (discussing accepting the resignation) and the second (discussing appointing Dr. Johnson as interim superintendent) was closer to two and a half hours.
The front row of the public room was mostly filled with members of Women for Tulsa who came in support of a change in TPS leadership and to support Board Member E’Lena Ashley’s work.
A large number of other audience members wore stick-on badges stating “I support Dr. Gist I support Local Control of Tulsa Public Schools.”
I understood the “I support Local Control of Tulsa Public Schools” since I knew that the Oklahoma State Board of Education (OSBE) would be meeting the next morning [August 24] to potentially take over TPS.
I did not understand the “I support Dr. Gist”. Did it mean “I don’t want her to resign so I want the school board to reject her resignation”.
Or did it mean “I want the board believe that she really wants to resign and accept her resignation”.
I asked about a dozen badge wearers. Many turned away not wanting to speak to me. We are a wary society these days, aren’t we?
A couple people said it just meant that they are here to support Dr. Gist. One person said, “I am here to support Dr. Gist; she resigned, and the board should accept that”.
Another person said, “I am not the board; the board will decide to accept or reject the resignation.” I wonder if that person feels comfortable asking their board representative to vote a particular way on other issues.
I certainly do. I asked my representative, Susan Lamkin, through email and in person, to accept Dr, Gist’s resignation.
At about 6:57 p.m. Board President Stacey Woolley -- struggling to hold back tears -- reconvened the open portion of the board meeting. She strongly reminded us that State School Board Superintendent Ryan Walters “did not win Tulsa”.
Next, she told us that Dr. Gist initially didn’t want her (Mrs. Woolley) to be the board president. I don’t know, but I think that may have been an effort to assure us that she has not been Dr. Gist’s puppet. She emotionally concluded by saying that supporting Dr. Gist means that we give her what she has asked for by accepting her resignation,
Board Member Dr. Marshall stated that the greater good is gained by supporting the resignation that Dr. Gist gave. She concluded by encouraged everyone to make their voices heard tomorrow in OKC at the State School Board Meeting in favor of local control of TPS.
Board Member Dr. Jerry Griffin said that while he often disagreed professionally with Dr. Gist, he sees her as a wonderful person. He pointed out that we should recognize other people’s viewpoints without attacking them. “Disagree one minute and have coffee together the next.”
The board unanimously voted to “approve a mutual separation agreement with Dr. Deborah Gist as Superintendent of School, effective September 15, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.”
They also unanimously approved amending the district’s 403(b) annuity plan in ways that they must have discussed in their executive session. I wonder how that discussion went and what those financial arrangements amount to.
The final vote before the second executive session was to suspend board procedures for posting and advertising the position of Interim Superintendent of Schools. The vote was six to one in favor. Board Member Dr. [Jerry] Griffin cast the sole dissenting vote.
About half the audience left after the board went into their second executive session (to appoint Dr. Ebony Johnson as Interim Superintendent of TPS).
Later, as the clock hands moved to 8 p.m. only about one-third of the original audience remained.
We broke off into casual groups and chatted amicably. I chatted for a while with Darryl Bright who has attended TPS board meetings many years longer than anyone else I know.
We talked about the many things he and I have in common including a strong desire for all TPS students to reach their individual potential in what we used to call the 3 R’s (reading, ‘riting and ‘rithmetic).
We also talked about how we and others should disagree. With civility and the dual aims of better understanding each other’s point of view and finding coming ground. I think we both enjoyed the chat. I know I did.
At 9:43 p.m. the board returned to the public meeting room and voted to return to open session. Six of the board members made statements before the vote to appoint Dr. Ebony Johnson as Interim Superintendent of Schools. The vote was six to one for. Dr. Griffin cast the sole negative vote.
During the board statements before the vote, Dr. Griffin explained that he strongly opposes dispensing with board policies for posting and advertising the position. He stated, “This is not the right way, we need a search”.
The following is a summary of the statements of the other five board member statements. Board Member Susan Lamkin did not make a statement.
Dr. Marshall pointed out that we will stay in “construction”. (Which I take to mean that the board will continue to work to improve Tulsa Public Schools.) She praised Dr. Johnson as a “leader and a visionary”.
Stacey Woolley likened Dr. Gist’s resignation to a wall and Dr. Johnson as a door to a pathway to success.
E’Lena Ashley said that Dr. Johnson has a stellar resume. She added that this will not be status quo; we will make a sharp turn.
Diamond Marshall said we have hope with Dr. Johnson who is a teacher, a listener, Tulsa built and Tulsa strong. Additionally, she has relationships, dedication to service and attention to details.
John Croisant pointed out that Dr. Johnson was a student at McLain [High School], has been with TPS for 24 years and served as the principal in three high schools. He added that she has a record of turning schools around, has a heart for change and does not make excuses.
Stacey Woolley added that this board has never accepted excuses, and no one is ok with failing students.
And there you have it. Loud and Clear. This is the message the board [sent] to Oklahoma City [the next] morning.
There will be change that will result in positive outcomes for students. Good news for Tulsa Parents and Students.
Notes: David Arnett contributed to this report, serving as Susan Phillips’ editor. The story first appeared online at City Sentinel-Tulsa, here: (https://www.citynewstulsa.com/life_and_tradition/superintendent-change-at-tulsa-public-schools/article_e79eb6e6-429a-11ee-9285-2b6bd171588c.html )
It is reposted with permission. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel (Oklahoma City) lightly edited this story for posting on August 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.