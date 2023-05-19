New study reveals the most popular graduation dress colors in Oklahoma
White is the most popular graduation dress color in Oklahoma, according to Google search data
Black and Red follow in second and third place, respectively
Experts at Karen Millen analyzed the number of average monthly Google searches in each state for various graduation dress colors. Terms including ‘X graduation dress’ and ‘X graduation dresses’ were combined with different colors to discover the total search volume in each state.
These are the most popular graduation dress colors in Oklahoma:
Rank
Dress color
1
White
2
Black
3
Red
4
Pink
5
Gold
#1. White - Given that it is a symbol of a fresh start, white is the perfect color dress to choose for graduation as you prepare for life after college. Not only that, but it’s a timeless shade that will match lots of other colors, so it certainly won’t clash with your robe.
#2. Black - Black is undoubtedly a classic color, so it’s unlikely you’ll look back on graduation photos in years to come and regret your choice. It’s fitting for the occasion given that black is typically associated with formal wear; plus, it can be paired with so many other colors, leaving you with plenty of options when it comes to picking your accessories.
#3. Red - If you want to appear confident, red is the color for you – and given that it is a symbol of strength, it will represent your hard work and determination throughout college to reach graduation day. It’s a striking choice that is certain to stand out but be sure to keep shoes or accessories simple to avoid any color clashing.
#4. Pink - A pink dress is one way to make a statement at graduation as you close this life chapter. It’s bound to turn some heads, and it’s the perfect way for law majors in particular to say goodbye in true Elle Woods style.
#5. Gold - Nothing states glamour like gold: it’s sophisticated yet bold to ensure your outfit is one to remember. Those with warm skin tones will especially suit a gold dress – and paired with a black graduation robe, the color combination will create a luxurious aesthetic.
A spokesperson from Karen Millen has commented: “Graduation Day is a special occasion for students across the country – not only is it an opportunity to celebrate your achievements with loved ones, but it’s a symbol of change. With that in mind, it’s important to find a dress that you’ll feel confident in to ensure the day is everything you’ve hoped for.”
“It’s interesting to see the variety of colors that students are searching for, and it’s useful to know to help you prepare for the day - whether you want to stay on-trend and select a popular color, or perhaps go against the grain and choose something unique.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.