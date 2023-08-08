I had a marathon, watching the July 27, 5-hour Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting.
I was struck by the differences between that meeting and the many Tulsa Public School Board (TPS) meetings I have attended in person this past year.
Warning to those who love TPS meetings. TPS doesn’t compare well.
The State Board is composed of Superintendent Ryan Walters, a statewide elected official, who serves as chair, and six individuals appointed by Oklahoma’s Governor. This provides a total of 7 possible votes for any issue.
The TPS board is composed of seven members publicly elected by their respective school board districts. They, in turn, elect their president and vice president from among themselves.
And here the similarity ends. Each board could potentially have seven votes in favor (or against) any issue.
Seven differences in operation of both follow.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Walters -- a statewide elected official -- is a voting member of his board by statute.
TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist is not a voting member of the TPS board.
Yet, she sits in the center of the board “directing traffic” via chats with Board President Stacey Woolley and picking which board member’s questions she answers with respect.
The State Board meeting begins with the pledge and a prayer.
The TPS meeting begins with the presentation of the colors by an ROTC group during the school year and the pledge.
Saying prayers in a school setting is not permitted in Tulsa.
The State Board meeting places citizens comments first in the order of business.
There were well over two hours of citizen comments in the meeting I watched.
Hooray for hearing citizen input before voting!
The TPS Board only hears citizen comments about “Action Agenda Items” before voting (and they often do not have an “Action Agenda”).
They never hear comments about the much longer “Consent Agenda” before voting.
They hear citizen comments at the end of the meeting, except when they declare the hour late and fail to allow comments at all.
Is that not censorship?
During the state meeting Superintendent Walters not once, but at least twice, invited still more citizen input than the board had already heard.
For example, during the consideration of a huge list of accreditation ratings, he stated that he had not received any requests to speak, but welcomed anyone who came with a presentation.
I nearly dropped my computer. That has never happened in a TPS board meeting!
If you don’t request to speak a certain number of days before the TPS Board meeting and have your subject approved, you don’t speak!
Again, is that not censorship?
The State Board even allowed a non-scheduled school principal to put her lawyer on speaker phone held up to the room’s microphone to present a lengthy argument against the school’s proposed accreditation.
I don’t know if the State Board is always that accommodating, but they certainly were at that meeting!
I cannot imagine anything like that happening at a TPS Board meeting.
At the State School Board most of the five board members present freely asked questions of various presenters once the initial two plus hours of comments were completed.
At TPS meetings there is rarely a dialogue between commentators and board members unless Board President Stacey Woolley breaks in to stop the commentator from getting off the pre-approved presentation.
Thus, controlling the conversation.
And finally, State Board members were invariably friendly with each other and with the public as they asked questions, proposed solutions, and created agenda items for the next meeting.
In fact, they took great care to be sure that the public felt heard and especially reassured speakers supporting TPS that TPS would start in August as scheduled.
At a TPS Board meeting you can see and hear a board member being reprimanded by the Superintendent and/or President Woolley, hear a board member telling another board member that her questions are a “waste of time”, and see board members looking off to the ceiling, or checking their phone, as public comments are being received.
What a contrast…. inclusive, and polite in one, not in the other
State Board: Lots of public input, transparency, seeking candid public input before voting, and concern for the feelings, beliefs, and thoughts of individuals whether board members or public.
TPS Board: limited public input, limited available information, only pre-approved public input often after the voting, and selected concern only for some.
In summary, TPS would do well to follow the State example in openness, graciousness, receptibility, and civility.
If the State Board can welcome public comments and make them part of future agenda items, then so can Tulsa Public Schools.
