Oklahoma City -- An afternoon of entertainment and activities on the southside of the metro area will be sponsored Sunday (September 11) by Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation, the City Public Schools, Fields & Futures and Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD).
The event will celebrate a new sports complex at Southern Oaks Park, 6818 South Walker Avenue. The public is invited, and attendees will not be charged.
Festivities include performances by Lee Hernan Latin Pop Band, Reach Dance Studios, MetroFit dance group, and Ballet Folklorico Xochipilli.
When the city public schools, financed by taxpayer resources, embarked on its "Pathway to Greatness" initiative in 2019, Fields & Futures was able to help the district convert six elementary schools to middle schools by removing playground equipment and building new athletic fields, outdoor courts and walking tracks.
At Southeast Middle School (formerly Parmalee Elementary), Fields & Futures had space to install a new outdoor futsal court, basketball court, small irrigated practice field, and outdoor shade structure.
With Southern Oaks Park adjacent to the school campus, the city public school system and Fields & Futures reached out to Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation to create an agreement whereby Fields & Futures would construct the new softball field, football/soccer field and outdoor stage at Southern Oaks Park, to be a shared resource with Southeast Middle School students.
“By adding athletic fields and a stage to Southern Oaks Park, Oklahoma City children and their families will have more access to recreational activities enabling them to discover, play, and grow. This could not have been accomplished without the support of Fields and Futures, OCCHD, Oklahoma City Public Schools, and the community,” says Melinda McMillan-Miller, director of Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation.
Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel of the Oklahoma City Public Schools added, “We are grateful for the many organizations and partners investing in our schools and students. The public/private collaboration that made this Southern Oaks Park relationship possible is another great chapter in that evolving story.”
Funding support for the Southern Oaks fields was provided by the McLaughlin Family Foundation, with perpetual field maintenance support for the Southeast Middle school sports complex provided by the Karen and Martin Smith family.
Other contributors included no-government organizations, including Cimarron Construction, MUSCO Lighting, U.S. Soccer Foundation, Wes Welker Foundation, and the Team Griffin Foundation.
According to a press release circulated to news organizations by Crystal Raymond (media relations manager for the Oklahoma City Public Schools), Sunday’s celebration is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Niagara Bottling, Echo and OG+E.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report, developing it from a release distributed by the city public schools, and from other sources.
