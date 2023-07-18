The Fears Fellowship is designed to develop young leaders in public life; equip them to stand up for free enterprise, limited government, personal responsibility, and individual initiative; and perpetuate the memory of Oklahoma’s greatest scholar, said dean Rick Farmer, PhD.
Fellows meet with successful leaders, discuss the principles and history of freedom, and consider how to put those principles into action. Watch this quick 2 minute video with fellows talking about their experiences.
The Fears Fellowship is provided as a service. There is no charge to participants.
More than 280 young conservative leaders have taken part in the Rufus Fears Fellowship program.
In 2023 many of them are working at the Legislature, in the governor’s office or in other prominent positions. It is amazing how quickly this program has produced results, Farmer said.
The application deadline for this fall’s Tulsa Fears Fellowship is just 3 and a half weeks away, August 14. They can find information about the fellowship and request an application at www.FearsFellowship.com.
Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell will keynote the Tulsa Fears Fellowship kickoff dinner on September 15.
Prime candidates are young conservatives with leadership potential, 18-35 years old. Teachers in private schools may be able to use the Fears Fellowship for professional development credit. Students at some universities may receive elective college credit. ORU students should look for the Fear Fellowship in their on-campus Handshake program.
The Tulsa application deadline is August 14. We are also planning a group next spring in OKC.
Please encourage young people to take advantage of this great opportunity for learning and networking. They can find out more at www.FearsFellowship.com.
