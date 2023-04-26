Rose State College students returned to class today and school officials pledged to be flexible to meet induvial student needs.
Rose State has made its counselors available to students and other schools have done the same.
Classes were cancelled on Monday and Tuesday following an active shooter situation about noon Monday that left 20-year-old R.J. Long dead in what was described as a domestic situation.
Long was walking outside the Humanities building with a woman who was married to the shooter, Brandon Morrissette, who was jealous of the two.
After he killed Long, police appeared and Morrisette dropped to his knees and said, “Surrender.”
Midwest City police responded to the distress call within one minute due to two factors. Midwest City police are posted on the campus. Secondly, students and school employees had access to a text alert system which sent out advisories immediately of the active shooter situation.
The campus was immediately locked down. Other agencies which responded included the Del City Police Department, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department and the ATF. The law enforcement agencies conducted a building-by-building search.
Morrissette is being held in Oklahoma County jail on a complaint of first-degree murder pending further investigation.
