Midwest City -- Rose State College Workforce Development will host a Math ACT Prep Class to prepare high school students for upcoming tests.
Sessions will be held on Fridays and begin in September, running through the end of November.
The prep class will review mathematics topics such as quantity, algebra, functions, geometry, statistics and probability.
An ACT prep book is included, along with access to an online mathematics platform and detailed instruction explaining mathematics topics, including practice problems.
This course will be conducted through live instruction supplemented with online homework activities.
“Students who take prep classes can raise their score ahead of the ACT tremendously,” Rose State President Dr. Jeanie Webb said.
“We believe college preparation is one of the most important investments for families as a student’s high school career nears its end.”
The Hudiburg Student Services Endowment will cover the cost of Midwest City High School students who attend the course.
Students attending Midwest City High School can register by emailing training@rose.edu for free admission.
The course will cost $95 for participants in other districts.
To sign up or see more information, visit https://www.trainingatrose.com/act-prep-course/.
Fall 2022 Schedule for this program:
Session 1: Sept. 23, Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and Oct. 14 at 9:30-10:45 a.m. and 11-12:15 p.m.
Session 2: Oct. 28, Nov. 4, Nov. 11 and Nov. 18 at 9:30-10:45 a.m. and 11-12:15 p.m.
About Rose State College: Rose State is a two-year community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1970, Rose State now welcomes more than 13,000 students each year. Rose State offers more than 60 different degree programs, small class sizes with a 20:1 student-to-faculty ratio and on-campus student housing. Rose State is among the lowest tuition costs in the state of Oklahoma.
