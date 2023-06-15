Rose State’s current cybersecurity program has earned the distinction of being a National Center of Academic Excellence as awarded by the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security. This program is designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills required to address the complex challenges of the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape. Additionally, the proposed program will provide students access to cutting-edge resources and technology through infrastructure enhancements that are part of the new on-campus, state-of-the art Tanenbaum Aerospace and Cybersecurity Center. Rose State has worked hand-in-hand with Tinker Air Force Base and other industry partners in aerospace, healthcare, banking and IT to develop this degree in response to workforce demand.
"Rose State is proud to be at the forefront of cybersecurity education in Oklahoma," Rose State President Dr. Jeanie Webb said. "By offering a four-year degree in cybersecurity, we can provide students with expanded opportunities to excel in this critical field. Our commitment to excellence, combined with our exceptional curriculum and supportive learning environment, ensures that our graduates are well-prepared to address the cybersecurity challenges of the future."
The Oklahoma Higher Education system averaged 840 graduates in cyber and cyber-adjacent fields between 2015 and 2019. Over the next five years, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce forecasts nearly 2,000 new cyber jobs yearly. Tinker Air Force Base expects an increase of almost 10,000 jobs over the next five years. Additional increases in cybersecurity jobs are expected in civilian contractor support, finance and healthcare. Graduates from the Rose State program will be prepared to fill these demands in any field that handles proprietary and personally identifiable information.
“Rose State has consistently been a pioneer in cybersecurity education through our highly acclaimed two-year degree in the field,” Dean of Business and Information Technology Dr. Charles DeSassure said. “With the introduction of the new four-year degree, Rose State is positioned to make an immediate positive impact on unmet local, regional, state and national workforce needs by producing quality Bachelor of Applied Technology graduates with certificates and credentials that align with top industry standards.”
One of the key advantages of the program is the flexibility it will offer. Rose State understands the diverse needs of its students and plans to implement a flexible class schedule that accommodates both traditional students and those currently employed in the workforce. With quality instructors, small class sizes, and unique internship opportunities, students can expect personalized attention and support throughout their academic journey.
About Rose State College
Rose State College is a two-year community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1970, Rose State is considered a top-ranked community college that welcomes more than 13,000 students yearly. Rose State offers more than 60 different degree programs, small class sizes with a 21-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio, on-campus student housing, and is among the lowest cost of tuition in the State of Oklahoma.
