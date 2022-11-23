Midwest City - Rose State College’s state-of-the-art student union, which opened in 2020, was officially dedicated as the Jeanie Webb Student Union on Thursday, September 22.
In addition, the student union received several architectural awards.
The student union was dedicated as the Jeanie Webb Student Union in honor of the current and first female president at Rose State College (RSC).
According to a press release from RSC Under her leadership, the college has invested more than $36 million in upgrades and new construction, including the student union and a student housing complex. Most recently, Dr. Webb oversaw a $900,000 EDA grant and a $1.3 million donation from Dick and Glenna Tanenbaum for the Tanenbaum Aerospace and Cybersecurity Center.
“Rose State has established itself as one of the premier community colleges in Oklahoma and the greater region as a result of her leadership,” former Rose State Board of Regents Chairman Tim Ossinger said.
“I, along with my fellow regents, could not be more proud to officially name this beautiful student union the Jeanie Webb Student Union.”
The new student union features offices for enrollment management and student services, a coffee shop and food court, in addtion to a book store and meeting spaces for students. The student union was built in partnership by Beck Design and CMSWillowbrook.
“Rose State’s new student union was designed by a team of visionaries at Beck Design and CMSWillowbrook to create a space that meets the needs of our students and welcomes visitors to our campus,” said President Dr. Jeanie Webb.
“This award-winning addition to our campus will be utilized by Raiders for decades to come.”
The American School and University Magazine awarded Beck Design with an Outstanding Design Award for the architecture of the student union.
In addition, the Association of General Contractors of Oklahoma awarded CMSWillowbrook with the Education Build Oklahoma Award for the construction of the student union.
Note: Rose State College (https://www.rose.edu/) is a two-year community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1970, Rose State now welcomes more than 13,000 students each year. Rose State offers more than 60 different degree programs and is among the lowest cost of tuition in the State of Oklahoma.
