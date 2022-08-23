Midwest City, Oklahoma – Rose State College and Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) have partnered to promote educational attainment and degree completion for students in several high-demand fields. The new partnership will streamline the transfer experience for Rose State students completing their four-year degrees at SWOSU.
“This partnership will assist many students pursuing associate degrees in pre-education and allied health to smoothly transition from Rose State to SWOSU to obtain their bachelor’s degree,” Rose State President Dr. Jeanie Webb said. “We are committed to going beyond simply providing an education by ensuring students have guidance at every level to further their education right here in Oklahoma.”
Rose State President Dr. Jeanie Webb and SWOSU President Dr. Diana Lovell signed the partnership agreement in the Rose State Student Union on Monday, August 22.
Through the partnership, Rose State and SWOSU will increase the number of transfer agreements between the two institutions and develop academic pathways for these programs to further enhance the ease of transferring.
Rose State and SWOSU are offering the following transfer agreements:
* Associate of Arts in Pre-Education to Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education
* Associate of Science in Allied Health – Pre-Physical Therapy Option to Bachelor of Science in Health Science
* Associate of Science in Allied Health – Pre-Occupational Therapy Option to Bachelor of Science in Health Science
* Associate of Science in Allied Health – Pre-Dietetics Option to Bachelor of Science in Health Science
* Associate of Science in Allied Health – Pre-Medical Imaging Option to Bachelor of Science in Health Science
* Associate of Science in Pre-Professional Health Care to Bachelor of Science in Health Science
Upon successful completion of required courses, qualified Rose State students will seamlessly be able to complete their bachelor’s degree at SWOSU.
“We are focused on helping alleviate the critical workforce needs in Oklahoma’s education and healthcare fields,” said SWOSU President Dr. Diana Lovell. “Partnering with Rose State provides structured, workforce aligned pathways for students to earn bachelor's degrees and begin fulfilling careers.”
Interested students should contact their academic advisor. To learn more about Rose State, visit rose.edu.
About Rose State College: Rose State College is a two-year community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1970, Rose State now welcomes more than 13,000 students each year. Rose State offers more than 60 different degree programs and is among the lowest cost of tuition in the State of Oklahoma.
About the Southwestern Oklahoma State University: Established in 1901, Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) is located in Weatherford, Oklahoma, and offers affordable and reputable graduate and undergraduate degree programs online and on-campus (locations in Weatherford, Sayre and Yukon). Today, SWOSU educates more than 5,000 students a semester and employs more than 200 dedicated faculty and staff.
