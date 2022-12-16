Representatives Mark McBride, R-Moore, and Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, today commented on the release by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) of local salary schedules for Oklahoma school districts for the 2022-23 school year.
State statute requires the release of the information each year to state Speaker of the House, the governor and the president pro tem of the State Senate.
OSDE determined all districts, as applicable, have developed local salary plans which meet or exceed the State Minimum Teacher Salary Schedule.
“We’ve worked incredibly hard over the past six years to increase pay for Oklahoma teachers and support staff to make their salaries and other benefits competitive with the region,” McBride and Baker said in a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
“We’ve also worked to bring overall education funding to an all-time high in our state. We want Oklahoma students to have everything they need to be successful after high school, and competitive teacher pay and adequate classroom funding are two keys to making that happen.”
McBride is chair of the House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee for Education. Baker chairs the House Common Education Committee.
According to the legislative staff release, "The State Minimum Teacher Salary Schedule ranges from $36,601 for a teacher with zero years of experience who holds a bachelor’s degree to $54,395 for a teacher with 25 years of experience who holds a doctor’s degree."
The data released from the OSDE indicates that almost 80% of Oklahoma School Districts pay above the minimum salary.
The Moore Public School District, for instance, pays a range of $42,000 for a teacher with zero years of experience and a bachelor’s degree to $66,135 for a teacher with 25 years of experience and a doctor’s degree. In the Yukon Public School District, teacher salaries range from $45,847 to $76,372.
The information from OSDE can be found here: https://sde.ok.gov/sites/default/files/documents/files/Salary%20Schedule%20Book%20FY23.pdf
Note: Mark McBride serves District 53 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes parts of Oklahoma County. Rhonda Baker serves District 60, which includes parts of Canadian County.
