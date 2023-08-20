The University of Oklahoma announced in a press release this month that the U.S. Department of Defense has awarded a $1.78 million grant to a researcher at the OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma. The grant is to study the process of cancer metastasis, which is currently affecting more than 620,000 Americans, according to the National Cancer Institute.
The four-year grant was awarded to Natarajan Aravindan, Ph.D., who is an associate professor in the Department of Radiation Oncology in the OU College of Medicine and a researcher at OU’s Stephenson Center.
Cancer metastasis — the spread of cancer cells from the place where they first formed to another part of the body — is the primary cause of death for more than 90% of people with cancer, not the original tumor. Because active-duty members of the military may face a higher risk for some types of cancer as compared to the general U.S. population, the Department of Defense funds efforts to discover new methods of stopping the progression of cancer.
In this study, Aravindan will focus on the metastatic process of neuroblastoma, glioblastoma, endometrial, bladder, colon, thyroid, and head and neck cancers.
His research focuses on a protein called retinal degeneration 3 (RD3), which scientists previously thought only existed in the eye. Aravindan’s research team was the first in the world to demonstrate that RD3 is produced in all human tissues. However, some types of cancer cells lack RD3, and it is that absence that appears to drive metastasis and make cancer resistant to treatment. Restoring RD3 to cancer cells could improve patients’ survival.
Aravindan will use the new grant to further understand how RD3 loss allows cancer to progress, and he will test the effectiveness of delivering RD3 into the tumor by itself and in combination with existing cancer treatments.
“The research is not only going to benefit the military by decreasing the impact of cancer on active-duty service members, their families and veterans, but potentially benefits all cancer patients,” Aravindan said.
