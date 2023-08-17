On August 15, the University of Oklahoma’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) issued a statement declaring the division “stands in solidarity with the people of Hawaii and touting the availability of counseling services for OU students upset by news of Hawaii wildfires.
OU’s Division of DEI declared it “is important that these times of distress are acknowledged and worked through in a safe and meaningful way.”
“These recent wildfires have caused great devastation for the people of Hawai’i with the loss of homes, land, and history,” the OU message stated.
“The Division of DEI stands in solidarity with the people of Hawai’i.”
The OU message continued, “Times of crisis can often create emotional and mental stress. As a part of the OU Family, we care for you. If recent events have caused you emotional/mental stress, please consider contacting OU Health Services.”
The email includes a link to the website for OU Health Services.
Among the services listed for students are mental health services with a link to the website for the University Counseling Center.
The same day the OU DEI office sent its email, officials in Hawaii announced that the death toll in that state had risen to 99, a figure expected to climb even higher since hundreds more remained missing at that time.
More than 2,200 structures have been destroyed or damaged by the Hawaii fires, particularly in the Maui town of Lahaina.
The OU Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion declared that the “beauty and biodiversity of Hawai’i’s unique ecosystems hold a special place in the hearts of many,” but conceded that is “especially” true for “persons living on or from these islands.”
The distance from OU’s campus to Hawaii is nearly 3,700 miles. In spring 2023, OU reported having 25,203 students enrolled on its Norman campus. The website for college factual reports that six OU undergraduate students were from Hawaii.
Note: This story first appeared online here: https://ocpathink.org/post/independent-journalism/ou-diversity-office-touts-mental-health-counseling-for-students-upset-by-hawaii-fire. It is reposted here, with permission. Ray Carter's news stories appear regularly at city-sentinel.com, and in the monthly print editions of The City Sentinel newspaper in Oklahoma City.
