The University of Oklahoma's Board of Regents have met and made a decision that will have students paying more for their education.
On Wednesday the board met and approved the budget for 2024 and the plan will include a 3% increase in tuition and mandatory fees for undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in Norman campus programs.
For the Health Sciences Center, eight professional programs will have tuition increases that will range from 1% to 7%. It is not uncommon for tuition and fee increases to be implemented at OU.
OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said, "Asking students and families to contribute more is not something we take lightly, so we have taken deliberate steps in recent years to alleviate the impact as we continue to prioritize need-based aid."
It is hard to ignore the fact that while these increases may be necessary the reality of it means students must rely on larger student loans that already take many years to pay back.
